MYCPE ONE

CPP Recertification Courses at $199/Year

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Payroll Compliance: Recordkeeping, Updates & Common Errors
1 Credit

Dayna Reum CPP, FPC

Payroll Compliance: Recordkeeping, Updates & Common Errors

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • EA
  • AFSP
  • SHRM - CP
  • CRTP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • ORTP
  • Maryland Tax Preparer
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • LTC
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.8
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
Resident & Non-Resident Alien Payroll
1 Credit

Dayna Reum CPP, FPC

Resident & Non-Resident Alien Payroll

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • EA
  • AFSP
  • SHRM - CP
  • CRTP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • ORTP
  • Maryland Tax Preparer
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • LTC
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.6
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
Payroll in the complicated states of CA & PA
1 Credit

Dayna Reum CPP, FPC

Payroll in the complicated states of CA & PA

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • EA
  • AFSP
  • SHRM - CP
  • CRTP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • ORTP
  • Maryland Tax Preparer
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • LTC
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.5
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
California Termination & Discipline in the AI Era
1.5 Credits

Melveen Stevenson | SHRM-SCP...

California Termination & Discipline in the AI Era

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • SHRM - CP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.8
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
Travel Pay: FLSA, Overtime & Reimbursements
1.5 Credits

Vicki Lambert CPP

Travel Pay: FLSA, Overtime & Reimbursements

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • SHRM - CP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.8
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
Payroll Analytics: Using Data to Gain C-Suite Support
1 Credit

Dayna Reum CPP, FPC

Payroll Analytics: Using Data to Gain C-Suite Support

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • SHRM - CP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.8
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
California Employee Handbook Updates
1.5 Credits

Melveen Stevenson | SHRM-SCP...

California Employee Handbook Updates

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • SHRM - CP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.8
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
PWFA & PUMP Act: Pregnancy Accommodation
1 Credit

Suzanne Lucas SHRM

Are You Compliant? How the PWFA Turns Employers into Super Supporters

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • SHRM - CP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.8
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
Multistate Payroll Tax: Withholding & Compliance
2 Credits

Vicki Lambert CPP

Multistate Payroll Tax: Withholding & Compliance

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • EA
  • AFSP
  • SHRM - CP
  • CRTP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • ORTP
  • Maryland Tax Preparer
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • LTC
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.8
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
Form 941-X Corrections: COVID Credits & Payroll Fixes
1 Credit

Dayna Reum CPP, FPC

Form 941-X Corrections: COVID Credits & Payroll Fixes

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • EA
  • AFSP
  • SHRM - CP
  • CRTP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • ORTP
  • Maryland Tax Preparer
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • LTC
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.7
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
I-9 Remote Verification and Audit Readiness
2 Credits

Gregory Holzel CPA, MBA

I-9 Remote Verification and Audit

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • SHRM - CP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.9
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
Earned Wage Access: Repayment & Payroll Considerations
2 Credits

Gregory Holzel CPA, MBA

Earned Wage Access: Repayment & Payroll Considerations

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • SHRM - CP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.7
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
Overtime Compliance: Preventing Costly Suits
1 Credit

Suzanne Lucas SHRM

Overtime Compliance: Preventing Costly Suits

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • SHRM - CP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.8
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
Form 941 for 2026: What's Next?
1.5 Credits

Vicki Lambert CPP

Form 941 for 2026: What's Next?

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • EA
  • AFSP
  • SHRM - CP
  • CRTP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • ORTP
  • Maryland Tax Preparer
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • LTC
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.7
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
Child Support Compliance: Law, Rules & Regulations for Handling in the Payroll Department
1 Credit

Dayna Reum CPP, FPC

Child Support Compliance: Law, Rules & Regulations for Handling in the Payroll Department

  • CPP
  • CPA (US)
  • SHRM - CP
  • PHR
  • SPHR
  • SHRM - SCP
  • FPC
  • HRCI - aPHR
  • DE LPA
  • PHRca
  • SPHRi
  • PHRi
  • HRCI - aPHRi
  • GPHR
  • IA LPA
  • ME LPA
Learn More
  • 4.6
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating

Why Pay Per Course?

Get unlimited access to 15,000+ CPE,
including ethics courses.

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$199/Year

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15,000+ Hrs of Content

500+ Subject Areas

700+ Content Creators

Mandatory Ethics Courses

250+ Compliance Packages

50+ Conferences and Events Access

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Live, Audio, Video, E-Books

Latest News and Articles (CPE Approved)

Audio Based Courses & Podcasts

Monthly and Quarterly Updates

Add External Certificates with AI

AI Compliance Tracking and Report

Instant Certification and Fast Reporting

Mobile App Access (iOS and Android)

Practical Training Programs

AI Academy

Tax Academy

Audit Academy

Leadership Academy

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$199/ Year

Silver

$299/ Year

Gold
All Features Included In Your Plan
15,000+ Hrs of Content
500+ Subject Areas
700+ Content Creators
Mandatory Ethics Courses
250+ Compliance Packages
50+ Conferences and Events Access
Podcasts with Industry Leaders
Live, Audio, Video, E-Books
Latest News and Articles (CPE Approved)
Audio Based Courses & Podcasts
Monthly and Quarterly Updates
Add External Certificates with AI
AI Compliance Tracking and Report
Instant Certification and Fast Reporting
Mobile App Access (iOS and Android)
Practical Training Programs
AI Academy
Tax Academy
Audit Academy
Leadership Academy

Get Started Today

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RCH Credits for Certified Payroll Professionals (CPP)

MYCPE ONE LLC is approved by the American Payroll Association (372961) to offer Continuing Education (RCH) courses for Certified Payroll Professionals (CPP). MYCPE ONE LLC has effectively met the standards set up by the American Payroll Association. We are focused on providing quality continuing education content that incorporates the core payroll concepts, calculation of the paycheck, accounting, and auditing. Our APA-approved RCH courses are authored/reviewed by industry specialists and subject matter experts. All our courses are designed in a way to ensure that courses meet your continuing education requirements for recertification.

Recognized by 25+ Leading Professional Organizations

nasba
qas
irs
cfp
payroll org
hrci
board ohio
nysed
crec
irs
idfa
investments and welth institute
crec

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Latest Updates on CPP

As a recognized provider of continuing education, MYCPE ONE LLC is committed to keeping payroll professionals ahead of the curve. Approved by the American Payroll Association (372961) and NASBA, MYCPE ONE LLC offers a variety of high-quality courses aimed at enhancing your understanding of the fundamental payroll concepts, paycheck calculations, accounting, and auditing. Through a vast library of diverse content including Live Webinars, On-Demand Videos, Advanced Certification Programs, and more, professionals can easily meet their recertification requirements. The unlimited subscription model gives users access to a wealth of resources designed by industry experts to ensure they stay current in their field. Now, let's dive into some of the key trends for Certified Payroll Professionals (CPP) in 2023.

 As businesses continue to adapt to the digital age, payroll professionals need to become adept at using new payroll technologies, software, and systems. These technologies can automate many processes, reduce errors, improve compliance, and save time.

The shift towards remote work is likely to continue into 2023 and beyond. This could complicate payroll processes as employees working across state or international lines may be subject to different tax jurisdictions, leading to increased complexity in payroll processing.

There's likely to be more stringent regulations, particularly around data privacy and security, in the coming years. Payroll professionals must stay updated on these regulations to ensure compliance.

More companies are looking to integrate their payroll systems with other HR and finance functions for better data management and insights. Understanding how these integrated systems work is essential for payroll professionals.

There's a growing demand for real-time reporting and analytics in payroll. This allows companies to have immediate insights into their labor costs, tax obligations, and other payroll metrics.

There's a growing trend for employee self-service in payroll. This means payroll professionals need to understand how to set up and manage systems that allow employees to view payslips, submit timesheets, request leave, and more online.

Frequently Asked Questions

MYCPE ONE Subscription is an all-inclusive learning solution designed for professionals seeking to meet their continuing education requirements and advance their expertise. It provides unlimited access to an extensive library of courses in various formats, including live webinars, on-demand videos, podcasts, eBooks, and virtual conferences.


The subscription includes access to a wide range of courses in multiple formats, enabling flexibility and convenience. Users can earn unlimited credits across various qualifications and states without incurring additional fees. The subscription also provides advanced certification programs, industry updates, and content that is regularly refreshed to reflect current trends. With courses approved for over 100 qualifications, professionals can easily obtain separate certificates for each designation. Additionally, the platform is mobile-friendly, allowing users to learn anytime, anywhere.


Depending on selected plan, MYCPE ONE Subscription is valid for 12/24/36 months from the date of purchase. During this period, users can access the full range of content included in the plan, earn credits, and meet compliance requirements without any extra costs.


MYCPE courses are approved and compliant with the requirements of over 25 regulatory bodies, ensuring they meet continuing education standards for various qualifications. These include NASBA, IRS, CFP Board, SHRM, HRCI, APA, CTEC, IDFA, FP Canada, and the Investment and Wealth Institute, among others. Each course page allows users to check the qualifications for which the course is approved or compliant, making it easy to select the right courses for their continuing education needs.


Yes, MYCPE courses are approved for over 100 professional qualifications. If a course qualifies for multiple designations, users receive separate certificates for each qualification upon completion, all at no additional cost. This ensures that professionals holding multiple credentials can meet their continuing education requirements efficiently.

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