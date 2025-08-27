MYCPE ONE

Auditing PP&E, Including Leases under Topic 842 2 Credits 2 Credits

Aug 27, 2025, 12:30 PM EDT
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Auditing PP&E, Including Leases under Topic 842 2 Credits 2 Credits

Digesting the Risks of Improper Treatment of Tangible Long-Lived Assets

  • Jennifer Louis

    CPA (US)

  • Rating

    4.5

  • Reviewed on

    February, 2025

  • Subject Area

    Auditing

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Aug 27, 2025, 12:30 PM EDT
Completed
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AI Review Summary

Generated by AI based on all course reviews

Learning Objectives

  • Discuss typical audit risks and special audit considerations for tangible long-lived assets.
  • Tailor a detailed audit plan to respond to the assessed risk of material misstatement related to fixed assets and leases.
  • Explain key controls related to property, plant, and equipment.
  • Describe and apply lease accounting requirements, including the impact of Topic 842 lease accounting standard changes on both lessees and lessors.

Course Overview

Property, plant, and equipment can range from a low-risk to a high-risk audit area, depending on the nature of the transaction and events engaged in by the reporting entity. Construction, capitalized interest, and complex leasing arrangements tend to result in a higher risk of material misstatement. 

This Course addresses tips and techniques for auditing tangible long-lived assets for various assessed risk levels, emphasizing lease accounting under Topic 842. It provides a comprehensive overview of lease accounting principles and practices, essential for finance, accounting, and auditing professionals. Participants will gain a deep understanding of lease classification, measurement, disclosure requirements, and the impact of recent accounting standards updates. Through a blend of theoretical concepts and practical examples, learners will develop the skills to navigate complex lease arrangements effectively.

By joining this CPE Course, participants will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to effectively apply lease accounting principles and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

For more webinars, click here.

Major Topics:

  • Typical audit risks and responses for tangible long-lived assets
  • Special issues related to initial recognition and capitalization, including capitalized interest
  • Key controls related to PP&E
  • Lease accounting requirements and practical application of Topic 842

Explore your career with MY-CPE online CPE courses for CIA professionals. Earn valuable CIA CPE credits while expanding your skills and knowledge from anywhere, anytime. Our courses cover a wide range of topics relevant to your field, ensuring you stay up-to-date with the latest developments. With flexible scheduling and expert-led content, MY-CPE provides a convenient and effective learning experience tailored to your needs. Join us today and take advantage of our comprehensive resources to propel your career forward. Let MY-CPE be your trusted partner in achieving your professional goals.

On Demand Credits for All Qualifications

Live Webinar Credits for All Qualifications

License details Credits Status
Auditing for Certified Public Accountants (CPA-US) 2 CPE Approved
Internal Auditing for Certified Internal Auditors (CIA) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing for Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) 2 General Credit Eligible
Chartered Global Management Accountants (CGMA) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing for Certified Financial Forensics (CFF) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing for Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM) 2 CPE Eligible
Auditing for Certified Government Auditing Professional (CGAP) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing for Delaware Licensed Public Accountant (DE-LPA) 2 CPE Approved
Auditing for Internal Audit Practitioner (IAP) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing (Govt.) for Yellow Book Professionals 2 CPE Eligible
Auditing for Certified Internal Controls Auditor (CICA) 2 CPE Eligible
Auditing for Qualification in Internal Audit Leadership (QIAL) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing for Iowa Licensed Public Accountant (IA-LPA) 2 CPE Approved
Auditing for Certified Controls Specialist (CCS) 2 CPE Eligible
Auditing for Maine Licensed Public Accountant (ME-LPA) 2 CPE Approved
License details Credits Status
Auditing for Certified Public Accountants (CPA-US) 2 CPE Approved
Internal Auditing for Certified Internal Auditors (CIA) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing for Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing for Certified Financial Forensics (CFF) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing for Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM) 2 CPE Eligible
Auditing for Certified Government Auditing Professional (CGAP) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing for Delaware Licensed Public Accountant (DE-LPA) 2 CPE Approved
Auditing for Internal Audit Practitioner (IAP) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing (Govt.) for Yellow Book Professionals 2 CPE Eligible
Auditing for Certified Internal Controls Auditor (CICA) 2 CPE Eligible
Auditing for Qualification in Internal Audit Leadership (QIAL) 2 General Credit Eligible
Auditing for Iowa Licensed Public Accountant (IA-LPA) 2 CPE Approved
Auditing for Certified Controls Specialist (CCS) 2 CPE Eligible
Auditing for Maine Licensed Public Accountant (ME-LPA) 2 CPE Approved

Additional Information

Credits

2

Credits

2

Course Level

Basic

Instructional Method

QAS Self Study

Group Internet Based

Pre-requisites

None

Advance Preparation

None

NASBA APPROVED

MY-CPE LLC, 1600 Highway 6 south, suite 250, sugar land, TX, 77478

MY-CPE LLC is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org. (MY-CPE LLC 1600 Highway 6 South, Suite 250, Sugar Land, TX 77478, Email: support@my-cpe.com, Phone: 646-688-2884)

Explore your career with MY-CPE online CPE Courses for CIA Professionals. Earn valuable CIA CPE credits while expanding your skills and knowledge from anywhere, anytime. Our courses cover a wide range of topics relevant to your field, ensuring you stay up-to-date with the latest developments. With flexible scheduling and expert-led content, MY-CPE provides a convenient and effective learning experience tailored to your needs. Join us today and take advantage of our comprehensive resources to propel your career forward. Let MY-CPE be your trusted partner in achieving your professional goals.

About Instructor

Stay Ahead of the Game with Jennifer Louis CPD/CPE Webinars

Jennifer Louis CPA (US)

President, Emergent Solutions Group LLC

  • 4.6
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating
  • rating

﻿Jennifer F. Louis, CPA has over 25 years of experience in designing and instructing high-quality training programs in a wide variety of technical and “soft skills” topics needed for professional and organization success. In 2003, she founded Emergent Solutions Group, LLC, where she focuses her energy on designing and delivering high-quality, practical, and engaging accounting and auditing training. She was most recently Director of Audit Product Development at Surgent Professional Education, and prior to that served as Executive Vice President/Director of Training Services at AuditWatch, Inc., a highly-respected training and audit process consulting firm. Before joining AuditWatch, Jennifer was the Financial/Operational Audit Manager at AARP. At the start of her professional career, Jennifer was an Audit Manager for Deloitte & Touche LLP, where she frequently served as a local and national instructor. Jennifer graduated summa cum laude from Marymount University with a BBA-Accounting. Besides loving life on the lake with her husband in Charlotte, NC, she enjoys hiking with her little dog Frodo Beggins, and savoring any precious moments spent with her two young adult boys.

On Demand FAQs

What is Self Study (QAS)?

Self Study QAS (Quality Assurance Service) is a NASBA and other regulatory bodies approved program designed for Professionals to complete their Continuing Professional Education credits through self-paced, interactive courses that meet the highest standards of quality and compliance. Our courses qualify for credits with NASBA, IRS, CFP Board, HRCI, SHRM, Payroll Org, FP Canada, and 25+ other professional organizations.

How do I earn CPE credits through self-study?

To earn CPE credits, you must complete the self-study course, pass the required assessments, and submit the necessary documentation. Credits are awarded based on the completion of course hours and successfully passing the assessments.

Are the self-study courses accepted by NASBA and other professional organizations?

MY-CPE LLC courses are accepted for continuing education credit by various professional certification programs, including NASBA, IRS, CFP Board, and HRCI. MY-CPE LLC is also recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® and SHRM-SCP® recertification activities.

What are the requirements to maintain compliance with self-study courses?

To maintain compliance, you must follow the guidelines set by NASBA and other regulatory bodies, which include completing the course within the specified timeframe, passing the assessments, and keeping accurate records of your learning activities.

How can I access my course completion certificates?

After successfully completing a self-study course and passing the assessments, you can access and download your course completion certificates from your account dashboard on our platform. These certificates are recognized by NASBA, IRS, CFP Board, HRCI, SHRM, Payroll Org, FP Canada, and 25+ other professional organizations for compliance and reporting purposes.

How are credits reported to governing bodies?

We issue instant credit certificates, ensuring they are valid for presentation to governing bodies. Typically, we report IRS, CTEC, CFP, IDFP, IWI, VBOA Ethics credits within 7 days – the fastest in the industry.

Live Webinar FAQs

What is a Live Webinar Group Internet-Based Credit?

A Live Webinar Group Internet-Based Credit is an interactive, real-time online seminar where professionals can earn Continuing Education credits by participating in live sessions led by experts in various fields. Our courses qualify for credits with NASBA, IRS, CFP Board, HRCI, SHRM, Payroll Org, FP Canada, and 25+ other professional organizations.

How do I earn credits through live webinars?

To earn credits, you must attend the entire live webinar, actively participate in any polls or questions, and complete any required evaluations or assessments. Credits are awarded based on your attendance and participation in the live session.

Are the live webinars accepted by NASBA and other Professional Organizations?

MY-CPE LLC courses are accepted for continuing education credit by various professional certification programs, including NASBA, IRS, CFP Board, and HRCI. MY-CPE LLC is also recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® and SHRM-SCP® recertification activities.

What are the requirements to maintain compliance with live webinar courses?

To maintain compliance, you must adhere to the guidelines set by NASBA and other regulatory bodies, which include attending the full duration of the webinar, participating in interactive elements, and completing any post-webinar evaluations or assessments.

How can I access my webinar completion certificates?

After successfully attending a live webinar and fulfilling all participation requirements, you can access and download your completion certificates from your account dashboard on our platform. These certificates are accepted for compliance and reporting purposes with NASBA, IRS, CFP Board, HRCI, SHRM (for PDCs), Payroll Org, FP Canada, and 25+ other professional organizations.

How are credits reported to governing bodies?

We issue instant credit certificates, ensuring they are valid for presentation to governing bodies. Typically, we report IRS, CTEC, CFP, IDFP, IWI, VBOA Ethics credits within 7 days – the fastest in the industry.

Reviews and Ratings

out of 5

Excellent (60%)

Very Good (33%)

Average (7%)

Poor

Terrible

SG

Sourabh Gupta, Auditor

5

It's Great but I think the question should be more practical i.e. they should include few question related to calculations.

FO

Faris Okasha, CRMA

5

Very good update and the instructor style of presentation and explanation is amazing.

View All

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