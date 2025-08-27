Terms of Use

Welcome to www.my-cpe.com (the “Website”), a proprietary online platform owned and operated by ANM Media LLP (“Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”). These Terms of Use (“Terms”) constitute a legally binding agreement between the Company and User, whether as an individual or a legal entity (“you,” “your,” or “the user”), governing your access to and use of the Website, our mobile application (the “App”), and all related features, technologies, content, and services provided through them (collectively, the “Platform” or the “Online Services”).

By accessing, browsing, registering for, or otherwise using any part of the Platform, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agreed to be bound by these Terms, together with the Privacy policy, Cookie Policy, Refund Policy and guidelines, or notices that are incorporated by reference, including any amendments or modifications that we may make at our sole discretion from time to time.

We reserve the right to modify, replace, refuse access to, suspend or discontinue website access, partially or entirely, or change and modify terms or any other terms concerning use of website at any time and from time to time, without notice, in Company’s sole discretion. All of these changes shall be effective upon their posting on our Website. We reserve all rights not expressly granted to you under these terms, including, without limitation, title, ownership, intellectual property rights, and all other rights and interest in Company and all related items.

If you are accessing or using the Platform on behalf of a company or other legal entity, you represent and warrant that you have the authority to bind such entity to these Terms. In such case, “you,” “your,” and “the user” shall also refer to such entity.

If you do not agree to these Terms, you must immediately discontinue access to and use of the Platform and the Services.

General Disclaimer

All information, content, materials, features, and functionality made available through it are provided solely for general informational and educational purposes. Nothing on the Platform constitutes, or is intended to constitute, professional advice of any kind, including but not limited to legal, tax, accounting, auditing, finance, human resource compliance, medical, investment, or any other regulated area. Users are strongly encouraged to seek advice from qualified professionals based on their individual needs and circumstances before relying on any information or material made available through the Platform.

We offer a variety of services through the Platform, including but not limited to Continuing Professional Education, Digital Marketing Services, Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, Learning & Development Services, Recruitment Services and each of these may be governed by its own specific terms of use. Your use of any such service constitutes your explicit agreement to abide by those respective terms of use.

While we make reasonable efforts to ensure that the information and materials on the Platform are accurate, current, and reliable, we make no representations or warranties of any kind—express or implied—regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability, or completeness of any content or service. All information, content, and services are provided strictly on an “as is” and “as available” basis, without warranties of any kind, including, but not limited to, implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title, non-infringement, or those arising from course of dealing or usage of trade.

We do not guarantee that the Platform, or any portion of it, will be error-free, uninterrupted, or free from technical issues. Service interruptions may occur due to maintenance, updates, system failures, force majeure, or factors beyond our control. The Company disclaims all liability for damages resulting from such interruptions or any user dissatisfaction resulting from delays, disruptions, or inaccessibility.

Additionally, the Company makes no guarantees regarding the delivery, accuracy, or timeliness of any communications, notifications, postings, or user-generated content transmitted through the Platform. We further do not guarantee that your use of the Platform will not infringe upon the rights of any third party. The Company is not responsible for verifying the identity of users or for monitoring the use of the services by others.

In jurisdictions where the exclusion of certain warranties is not permitted, the above limitations may not fully apply. To the extent that any statutory rights apply and cannot be waived, such rights remain unaffected.

If you are dissatisfied with the Platform, its content, or any of the services provided by the Company, your sole and exclusive remedy is to discontinue use and terminate your account in accordance with the termination provisions outlined in the Terms of Use.

We reserve the right to update, modify, or amend this disclaimer at any time without prior notice. Any changes will be reflected on this page along with the applicable effective date. Continued use of the Platform following any updates constitutes your acceptance of the revised disclaimer.

Licensing and Republishing

All content published on this website including but not limited to articles, images, videos, and graphics is protected by copyright and is either owned by or licensed to us. Users are granted limited permission solely to quote or share excerpts of our content, provided that proper attribution is clearly indicated and a link back to the original source on this website is included.

Users expressly agree that they will not republish, reproduce, distribute, modify, create derivative works from, or otherwise exploit our content, either in whole or in part, without obtaining our prior written permission. Any requests for syndication, republication, commercial usage, or broader licensing arrangements must be directed to us for explicit authorization.

Third-Party Services / Links

The website and mobile application may contain links or references to third-party websites, resources, products, or services that are not owned, operated, or controlled by the Company. Such links or references are provided solely for your convenience and do not imply any endorsement, approval, or affiliation by the Company of these third-party websites, their content, policies, services, or products.

The Company does not monitor or assume responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, appropriateness, or content provided by third-party websites or services. Your interactions and transactions with third parties, including your use of or reliance upon their websites, products, or services, are entirely at your own risk.

The Company utilizes third-party tools and service providers to deliver functionality on our platform. In the course of providing our services, your personally identifiable information (PII) may be shared with these third-party providers. If you do not consent to the sharing of your personal information with third parties, you must notify us promptly in writing at support@my-cpe.com. Upon receipt of such notification, your account and subscription will be immediately deactivated, and we will take all necessary measures to cease further sharing or processing of your personal data.

Any advertisements, promotions, endorsements, or content provided by presenters, sponsors, advertisers, or any other third-party do not constitute an endorsement or warranty by the Company regarding the quality, reliability, suitability, or accuracy of any third-party products, services, or information. The Company is not a party to any transactions between users and third parties. Users should independently verify any claims or information provided by third parties and review their terms, conditions, and privacy policies.

While continuing education content is reviewed in accordance with applicable regulations, there may be inherent exposure to company brands, products, or services during these educational activities. The Company disclaims responsibility for any claims, representations, or content presented by third parties. Additionally, the Company does not enforce licensing requirements or verify professional licenses or certifications advertised or presented on its platform, nor does it assume responsibility for monitoring the use of intellectual property rights of third parties.

User-Generated Content (UGC)

The Platform may include interactive features that allow users to submit, upload, publish, display, or otherwise transmit content, including but not limited to comments, reviews, webinars, blogs, articles, forum posts, or any other form of user-generated content (“User Content”).

By submitting or posting any User Content on the Platform, you agree and represent that:

1. Lawful and Respectful Content: You will not post, upload, or transmit any content that is defamatory, abusive, obscene, harassing, threatening, unlawful, or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate. You agree to comply with all applicable laws and our community guidelines while using the Platform.

2. Ownership and Rights: You are the creator and rightful owner of the User Content, or you possess all necessary rights, licenses, consents, and permissions to submit the content and to grant the rights set forth herein, without violating any third party’s intellectual property or privacy rights.

3. Personal Responsibility: The views and opinions expressed in your User Content are solely your own. You are solely responsible for any consequences that may arise from your submitted content.

4. Platform’s Position: The Company does not endorse, guarantee, or assume responsibility for the accuracy, reliability, or legality of any User Content. User Content is not reviewed or verified by the Company, and its presence on the Platform does not constitute endorsement by the Company.

5. Moderation Rights: The Company reserves the right, but is not obligated, to monitor, review, moderate, edit, or remove any User Content at its sole discretion, particularly where such content is deemed to violate these Terms, our community standards, or applicable law.

6. License Grant: By posting User Content on the Platform, you grant the Company a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, sublicensable license to use, reproduce, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, and display such User Content in connection with the operation and promotion of the Platform.

Limitation of Liability

In no event will the Company and its licensors, or any of their respective officers, directors, employees, subcontractors, agents, successors, assigns, affiliates or subsidiaries (collectively, the “covered parties”), be liable for any indirect, special, incidental, punitive, or consequential damages, damages resulting from lost profits, lost data or business interruption arising out of relating to the use or inability to use the online services, any websites linked to the online services, the materials, software or other information contained in any or all such online services, regardless of the form of action, whether based in contract, tort (including but not limited to, negligence) or any other legal theory and whether or not advised of the possibility of such damages. some states do not allow the exclusion or limitation of incidental or consequential damages, so the above limitation or exclusion may not apply to you.

While your use of the online services is at your own risk, if any covered party should have any liability for any loss, harm or damage arising out of or relating to this terms of use, the total aggregate liability of the covered parties for any and all claims shall not exceed (i) for the online services sold on a subscription basis, (ii) the amount of fees paid to the Company by you (User) in the six months preceding the claim. You acknowledge and explicitly agree to this clause in furtherance to your use of the platform and the online services.

Non-Disparagement Clause

By accessing or using https://my-cpe.com/ (the “Website”) and any of its services, you (“User”) agree to the following non-disparagement terms:

a) Prohibition on Disparagement.

The User agrees not to make, publish, post, or communicate, directly or indirectly, in any form (including but not limited to oral, written, electronic, social media, or other digital or traditional media), any false, misleading, defamatory, or disparaging remarks, comments, or statements about the Company or the website, or any of its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, partners, licensors, service providers, or any related parties (collectively, the “Protected Parties”).

b) Scope of Disparagement.

a. This prohibition extends to statements made publicly or privately, including but not limited to social media platforms, websites, blogs, online forums, review websites, press releases, interviews, or any other form of communication.

b. Statements that constitute fair criticism, constructive feedback, or legally protected opinions expressed in good faith and through appropriate and official channels designated by Company are not considered disparagement under this clause.

c) Remedies for Breach.

If the User breaches this clause, Company reserves the right to take appropriate legal and non-legal action, including but not limited to:

1. Immediate suspension or termination of the User’s access to the Website and its services;

2. Issuing a cease-and-desist notice;

3. Pursuing legal action for defamation, damages, injunctive relief, and any other available remedies under applicable law;

4. Recovering attorneys’ fees and costs incurred in enforcing this clause.

d) No Waiver of Legal Rights.

Nothing in this clause shall be construed as waiving any legal rights of Company or its affiliates may have under applicable defamation, business protection, or intellectual property laws.

Digital Millennium Copyright Act ("DMCA") Notice

The Company respects the intellectual property rights of others and expects Users of our website and services to do the same. In accordance with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), the Company will respond promptly to claims of copyright infringement committed using the website and the online services that are reported to the Company.

Certain materials on the Platform are from third parties not within Company’s control. Company is under no obligation to, and does not, monitor or pre-screen such third-party content for illegal or infringing materials. However, Company respects the copyright interests of others and, as a policy, does not knowingly permit materials herein that infringe another party’s copyright.

If you believe any materials on the Online Services infringe a copyright, you should provide us with written notice that at a minimum contains:

1. A physical or electronic signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed;

2. A clear identification of the copyrighted work(s) claimed to have been infringed, or, if the notice covers multiple copyrighted works at a single online site, a representative list of such works, along with a statement affirming ownership or authorized representation of said works;

3. Sufficient identification of the material that is allegedly infringing or the subject of infringing activity, including specific details such as the location (URL or relevant section of the Platform) of the material, so that the Company can locate and assess the content for removal or access disablement;

4. Information reasonably sufficient to permit the Company to contact the complaining party, such as a valid mailing address, telephone number, and, if available, an electronic mail address at which the complaining party may be contacted;

5. A statement that the complaining party has a good faith belief that the use of the material in the manner complained of is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or applicable law;

6. A statement, made under penalty of perjury, that the information contained in the notification is accurate, and that the complaining party is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed; and

7. The following declaration:

“I have a good faith belief that the use of the copyrighted materials described above and contained on the service is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.”

All DMCA notices should be sent as follows:

ANM Media LLP

Tel: +1 646-688-5128

Email: notice@my-cpe.com

The Company may, at its sole discretion, remove or disable access to any infringing material and may also terminate accounts of repeat infringers in appropriate circumstances.

Upon receipt of the written notification containing the information as outlined in 1 through 7 above:

Company may remove or disable access to the material that is alleged to be infringing;

Company may forward the written notification to such alleged infringer; and

Company may take reasonable steps to promptly notify the alleged infringer that it has removed or disabled access to the material.

Counter-Notification

If the alleged infringer believes that a notice of copyright infringement has been wrongly filed against it and it would like to submit a counter-notification, it may file a Counter-Notification in Response to Claim of Copyright Infringement with Company’s.

To be effective, a Counter-Notification must be a written communication provided to the Company, for Notice that includes the following information:

1. A physical or electronic signature of the alleged infringer;

2. Identification of the material that has been removed or to which access has been disabled, including the precise location (such as the URL or section of the Platform) where the material appeared before it was removed or access to it was disabled;

3. A statement made under penalty of perjury that the alleged infringer has a good faith belief that the material was removed or disabled as a result of mistake or misidentification of the material to be removed or disabled; and

4. The name, address, and telephone number of the alleged infringer, along with a statement that the alleged infringer consents to the jurisdiction of the Federal District Court for the judicial district in which the address is located, or, if the alleged infringer’s address is outside of the United States, for any judicial district in which the Company may be found. The counter-notification must also include a statement that the alleged infringer will accept service of process from the person who submitted the original DMCA notification or an agent of such person.

Upon receipt of a Counter-Notification containing the information as outlined in 1 through 4 above:

Company may promptly provide you with a copy of the Counter-Notification;

Company may inform you that it will replace the removed material or cease disabling access to it within ten (10) business days; and

Company may replace the removed material or cease disabling access to the material within ten (10) to fourteen (14) business days following receipt of the Counter-Notification, provided Company, has not received notice from you that an action has been filed seeking a court order to restrain a Buyer or Subscriber from engaging in infringing activity relating to the material on Company network or system.

Indemnification

You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Company, its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, licensors, and service providers from and against any and all claims, liabilities, damages, losses, costs, and expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of or in connection with:

(a) your access to or use of the website or mobile application;

(b) your violation of these Terms of Use or any applicable law or regulation;

(c) your infringement or misappropriation of any intellectual property or other rights of any third party; or

(d) any content or materials submitted by you through the platform.

Termination

Either the Company or the user may terminate these Terms at any time. The User may terminate this Agreement, with or without cause, by providing written notice on the email provided in the Contact Us clause below to the Company and ceasing all access to and use of the Platform, including any associated websites, mobile applications, and services. Termination shall become effective upon the Company’s acknowledgment of such notice and deactivation of the User’s account.

The Company reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to restrict, suspend, discontinue, or terminate the User’s account and/or access to the Platform, in whole or in part, at any time, for any reason or no reason, with or without prior notice, and without incurring any liability. This includes termination of access to any feature, content, or service offered through or under a separate agreement on the Platform.

In addition, the Company may terminate the User’s account in the event of non-renewal, including failure to pay applicable fees or to complete required renewal procedures in accordance with the applicable subscription or service terms.

The Company may also, at its sole discretion, restrict or terminate access to the Platform or any services in the event of a violation or suspected violation of these Terms, applicable law, or infringement—whether actual or alleged—of third-party rights, including intellectual property rights. The Company expressly reserves the right to disable or terminate accounts of Users who are repeat infringers or who pose a legal or reputational risk to the Company or its services.

Termination of these Terms shall not affect any rights or obligations that have accrued prior to the effective date of termination. Any provisions of these Terms that by their nature, context, or intent are intended to survive termination shall remain in full force and effect.

Data History and Usage After Termination.

Upon termination of the Agreement for any reason, the Company shall have no obligation to retain, store, or provide access to any data, content, or usage history associated with the User's account. The Company may, at its sole and absolute discretion, choose to provide a copy of such data to the User, subject to applicable laws and internal policies.

The User acknowledges and agrees that the Company shall not be liable for any loss, deletion, or unavailability of such data after termination, and the decision to furnish any data post-termination shall rest exclusively with the Company, without any obligation to justify or explain such decision.

Survival

Notwithstanding any termination or expiration of your access to or use of the website, mobile application, Platform, or services, the provisions of these Terms of Use which by their nature, context, or intent are intended to survive such termination shall remain in full force and effect. This includes, but is not limited to, provisions relating to intellectual property rights, disclaimers of warranties, limitations of liability, indemnification, confidentiality, dispute resolution, governing law, injunctive relief, and any other provisions which, by their express terms or necessary implication, are intended to survive termination.

Such surviving provisions shall continue to apply and bind you or your legal entity even after the termination of your user account, agreement, or any cessation of your use of the Platform, regardless of the reason for such termination. The rights and obligations of the parties under such provisions shall continue to be enforceable to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law.

Injunctive Relief

You acknowledge and agree that any breach or threatened breach of our intellectual property rights or misuse of confidential and proprietary information by you would result in irreparable harm to us, for which monetary damages may be an insufficient remedy. Accordingly, we shall be entitled to seek immediate injunctive or equitable relief, including interim or temporary relief, from a court of competent jurisdiction in India to prevent or restrain such breach or threatened breach, without prejudice to any other legal or equitable remedies available under applicable law.

Without waiving any other remedies available under this Agreement or under applicable laws, we may seek such interim or protective relief as may be necessary to safeguard our rights and property pending the final resolution of any dispute. You hereby irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, and waive any objections to such jurisdiction, including objections based on inconvenient forum or similar grounds.

Force Majeure

We shall not be held liable for any failure or delay in performance of our obligations under these Terms, where such failure or delay arising from events beyond our reasonable control. These events may include, but are not limited to, Natural disasters, epidemics, power or utility outages, failure of communication or internet service providers acts of God, war, terrorism, riots, embargoes, acts of civil or military authorities, fire, floods, accidents, strikes, pandemics, or shortages of transportation, fuel, energy, labor, or materials. We will make reasonable efforts to notify users of the occurrence of such an event and resume performance as practically and reasonably possible.

Modifications / Amendments

We reserve the right to modify, update, or amend these Terms of Use at any time, at our sole discretion. Any changes will be effective immediately upon posting the revised Terms on our website or within the mobile application, unless otherwise stated. Your continued use of the website or mobile app after such changes constitutes your acceptance of the revised Terms. We encourage you to review these Terms periodically to stay informed of any updates.

Assignment

You may not assign, transfer, or delegate your rights or obligations under these Terms of Use without our prior written consent. Any attempted assignment or delegation without such consent shall be null and void. We may freely assign or transfer our rights and obligations under these Terms, in whole or in part, without restriction and without notice to you, including in connection with a merger, acquisition, sale of assets, or by operation of law.

Severability

If any provision of these Terms of Use is held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable under applicable law, such provision shall be modified to the minimum extent necessary to make it enforceable, and the remaining provisions shall continue in full force and effect. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision shall not affect the validity of any other provision of these Terms.

Relationship of Tthe Parties

Nothing in these Terms of Use shall be construed to create a partnership, joint venture, agency, fiduciary, or employment relationship between you and the Company. You acknowledge and agree that you are using the website and mobile application as an independent user and not as an employee or agent of the Company. Neither party has the authority to bind or obligate the other in any manner.

Governing Law and Binding Arbitration

Governing Law:

These Terms of Use and any disputes arising out of or related to your use of the website, its content, or services shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the headquarters of ANM Media LLP (Owner and operator of the Website) which is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, INDIA without regard to its conflict of law principles.

Binding Arbitration:

In the event of any dispute, controversy, or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms of Use, including any question regarding its existence, validity, or termination, the user agrees to resolve the dispute as follows:

(a) Informal Resolution: The parties shall first attempt to resolve the dispute informally by negotiating in good faith. If the dispute is not resolved within 10 days, either party may proceed to formal dispute resolution.

(b) Arbitration: If the dispute is not resolved through informal negotiation, it shall be finally settled by binding Arbitration, in accordance with its Arbitration & Conciliation Act 1996. The arbitration shall be conducted in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The decision of the arbitrator(s) shall be final and binding, and judgment on the award may be entered in any court of competent jurisdiction.

Jurisdiction and Venue:

For any disputes that are not subject to arbitration, you agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, INDIA, (Headquarters of ANM Media LLP).

Class Action Waiver

User and Company agree that any dispute arising out of or related to this Agreement shall be resolved on an individual basis. To the maximum extent permitted by law, neither party shall initiate or participate in any class action, collective action, or other representative proceeding against the other party, whether in court, arbitration, or otherwise. By entering into this Agreement, both parties waive any right to bring or participate in any class action, collective action, or representative proceeding and expressly agree that all disputes shall be resolved on an individual basis only. If any portion of this Class Action Waiver is found to be unenforceable or invalid, that portion shall be severed, and it shall not affect the enforceability of the remaining provisions of this Agreement, including this Class Action Waiver, to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Precedence of General Clauses

In the event of any conflict or inconsistency between these General Clauses and any service-specific terms, disclaimers, or policies applicable to a particular business vertical or offering (including but not limited to Continuing Professional Education, Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory, Digital Marketing Services, Learning & Development, or Recruitment Services), the provisions of these General Clauses shall prevail, unless expressly stated otherwise in the specific terms.

Notices

All notices, requests, consents, claims, demands, waivers, and other communications under these Terms of Use must be in writing and will be deemed to have been duly given: (a) when delivered by hand (with written confirmation of receipt); (b) when sent by email (with confirmation of successful transmission); or (c) one (1) business day after being sent by a nationally recognized overnight courier, to the address or email provided below or to such other address as either party may designate by notice to the other. Below are the details.

For ANM Media LLP:

Email: notice@my-cpe.com

Address: Office no 801, 804, Sakar-1, Near Gandhigram Railway Station, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 380007.

LLPIN: AAE-5571.

You agree that we may also provide legal notices to you electronically by posting them on our website or within the mobile application. It is your responsibility to ensure that your account information is current and that you regularly check for communications from us.

Contact Us

We appreciate your interest in our website and welcome any questions, feedback, or inquiries you may have regarding these Terms, the Website, or any of the products and services offered by the company. For assistance, please feel free to reach out to us using the contact details provided below.

You can contact us at:

Email: support@my-cpe.com

Phone: +1 646-688-5128

We are committed to responding to your queries promptly and ensuring a seamless user experience.

Introduction & Agreement to Terms

Welcome to www.my-cpe.com (the “Website”), a proprietary online platform owned and operated by ANM Media LLP (“Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”). These Terms of Use (“Terms”) constitute a legally binding agreement between the Company and User, whether as an individual or a legal entity (“you,” “your,” or “the user”), governing your access to and use of the Website, our mobile application (the “App”), and all related features, technologies, content, and services provided through them (collectively, the “Platform” or the “Online Services”).

We offer Continuing Professional Education (CPE) and professional development services for CPAs, EAs, SHRM /HRCI and other Professionals.

By accessing, browsing, registering for, or otherwise using any part of the Platform, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agreed to be bound by these Terms, together with the Privacy policy, Cookie Policy, Refund Policy and guidelines, or notices that are incorporated by reference, including any amendments or modifications that we may make at our sole discretion from time to time.

We reserve the right to modify, replace, refuse access to, suspend or discontinue website access, partially or entirely, or change and modify terms or any other terms concerning use of website at any time and from time to time, without notice, in Company’s sole discretion. All of these changes shall be effective upon their posting on our website. We reserve all rights not expressly granted to you under these terms, including, without limitation, title, ownership, intellectual property rights, and all other rights and interest in Company and all related items.

If you are accessing or using the Platform on behalf of a Company or other legal entity, you represent and warrant that you have the authority to bind such entity to these Terms. In such case, “you,” “your,” and “the user” shall also refer to such entity.

If you do not agree to these Terms, you must immediately discontinue access to and use of the Platform and the Services.

Definitions

“Platform”: Refers collectively to the Website, App, and all services, technologies, and features provided by the Company.

“User” Any individual or legal entity who accesses or interacts with the Platform in any capacity. This includes visitors who browse public content, individuals who register for an account, and those who participate in free or paid offerings. A User does not necessarily have a paid subscription.

→ Visitor

Any individual who accesses or browses the website without logging into an account shall be considered a Visitor. A Visitor may or may not have previously registered or created an account on the platform.

→ Free User or Trial User

A Free User or Trial User refers to any individual who has either subscribed to newsletters or created an account on the platform but has not purchased any paid subscription. These users may have limited access to features and content as defined by the platform.

→ Active Subscriber

An Active Subscriber is a user who currently holds an active, paid subscription to any of the available plans offered on the platform. The subscriber retains this status for the full duration of the subscription term, including any automatic renewals unless and until the subscription is cancelled or expires.

→ Inactive Subscriber

An Inactive Subscriber is a user who previously held a paid subscription plan but whose subscription is no longer active. This includes individuals whose subscriptions have expired, been cancelled, or otherwise lapsed.

→ Expired: The user’s subscription period has ended, and they no longer have access to the individual subscription.

“Subscription”. Refers to a paid service plan purchased by a User that provides time-bound access to the Company’s educational offerings, including but not limited to courses, Continuing Professional Education (CPE) programs, learning management software, and related platform features. A Subscription may include access to content via the website, mobile application, as determined by the specific plan selected by the User.

Description and Use of Services (Subscription)

The Company offers Continuing Professional Education (CPE) and professional development services through its proprietary online platform available at www.my-cpe.com ("Platform"). Users subscribing to our services ("Subscribers," "you," or "your") will have access to various educational resources, including but not limited to live webinars, self-study courses, nano courses, recorded content, instructional materials, and other related professional development tools and services (collectively, the "Subscription Services").

Subscription Services are made available through individual plans, each featuring distinct access rights, content availability, and pricing structures as detailed explicitly on the Platform. Subscribers are responsible for selecting an appropriate subscription plan based on their professional and educational needs.

By subscribing to and utilizing the Subscription Services, Subscribers expressly agree to comply with all participation requirements, including but not limited to those specified for live webinar attendance, completion of self-study assessments, and adherence to regulatory compliance obligations as outlined in these terms to all eligible continuing education credits.

License to Use the App

The Company hereby grants the subscribers a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, and revocable license to download, install, and use a single copy of the mobile application (the “App”) on a mobile device that you own or control, solely for your individual and internal use in connection with the Services provided under this Agreement.

The user may or may not get access to the mobile app, it could be depended on management to give access to user or not. Temporarily, no access to users and subscribers for mobile app does not tenement to non-performance of services.

With respect to any App accessed through or downloaded from the Apple Inc. (“Apple”) App Store, this license is further limited to:

(i) use solely on an Apple-branded device that runs iOS (Apple’s proprietary operating system); and

(ii) use as permitted by the “Usage Rules” outlined in the Apple App Store Terms of Service.

All rights not expressly granted herein are reserved by the Company. Nothing in these Terms shall be construed as granting you any right, title, or interest in or to the App, its content, or any proprietary technology used therein, except for the limited license provided above.

Usage Disclaimer

When you use the website or Mobile Application or access the content, you do so at your own risk. The content, information, software, products, and services associated with the website or Mobile Application are provided “as-is” and for informational purposes only. Company disclaims any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied, as to any matter whatsoever relating to the website, the content, and any other information, software, products, and services provided herein, including, without limitation, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title, and non-infringement.

Additionally, Company does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or appropriateness of any content. The Company shall not be liable for any direct, indirect, punitive, incidental, special, or consequential damages arising from or in connection with the use of the website, content, or any related software, products, or services. This includes delays or inability to use the website due to system outages, technical failures, or any other unforeseen circumstances, whether resulting from breach of contract, tortious behaviour, negligence, strict liability, or otherwise.

Any cancellations, rescheduling, non-functionality, delay, or changes in pricing or refunds shall not entitle users to compensation in cash or kind. Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion of implied warranties, so certain exclusions may not apply.

While Company uses reasonable efforts to provide accurate and up-to-date information in compliance with NASBA, IRS, and other governing bodies, it does not warrant the accuracy, reliability, or compliance of any such information. The Company assumes no liability or responsibility for errors or omissions in content, nor for any non-compliance issues arising under NASBA, IRS, and other governing bodies.

User Responsibilities, Content Policy

User Responsibilities.

Users must use Company’s website and mobile application in a lawful manner and in accordance with these Terms and Conditions. By accessing Company services, users agree to adhere to ethical and professional conduct while engaging with any content, courses, or interactive features available on the platform.

User Information and Content Policy.

Users acknowledge that any content, including but not limited to, text, images, videos, and messages, whether publicly posted or privately transmitted, is the sole responsibility of the originating party. Company does not independently verify, endorse, or guarantee the accuracy or integrity of any user-generated content.

Company shall not be liable for any errors, omissions, or damages resulting from content uploaded by users. Users may be exposed to content that is offensive, indecent, or objectionable, and Company bears no responsibility for such material. Company reserves the right, but not the obligation, to monitor, modify, or remove content that violates these Terms and Conditions.

Users shall not use the website, mobile application, or services to:

Upload, share, or distribute content that is unlawful, harmful, threatening, abusive, harassing, defamatory, obscene, or invasive of another’s privacy.

Impersonate any person or entity, including Company representatives, or falsely state an affiliation with any entity.

Upload content that infringes on any patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright, or proprietary rights of any third party.

Distribute spam, chain letters, junk mail, or any unauthorized promotional material.

Upload or transmit viruses, malicious code, or any software intended to damage, disrupt, or limit the functionality of any system.

Engage in activities that interfere with or disrupt the Company services, servers, or networks.

Company may remove or restrict content that is found to be in violation of these terms, and repeated violations may result in the suspension or termination of the user’s account.

Prohibited Conduct and Illegal Activities

You agree not to use the Platform, Services, or any part thereof for any unlawful purpose or in violation of any applicable laws or regulations. Prohibited activities include, but are not limited to:

Tampering with, accessing, or modifying Company databases, codebases, or servers without authorization;

Unauthorized access to other networks, systems, or user accounts;

Trafficking in or distributing illegal products or substances;

Knowingly violating trade restrictions, sanctions, or import/export controls;

Infringing upon the civil rights, privacy rights, or intellectual property rights of others;

Engaging in willful vandalism, the destruction of data or online files, or malicious cyber activity;

Using the Platform to harass, threaten, or defame others, or for fraudulent or deceptive purposes.

You agree to comply with all applicable laws, statutes, regulations, and ordinances in connection with your use of the Platform and Services, both domestically and internationally.

The company reserves the right to investigate and take legal action against any user who violates this provision, including, where appropriate, reporting such violations to law enforcement authorities.

Content & Intellectual Property Rights

Ownership of Content.

All content, including but not limited to text, graphics, videos, webinars, software, courses, materials, and any other intellectual property available on Company’s website and mobile application, is the exclusive property of Company or its licensors. This content is protected under applicable intellectual property laws, including copyright, trademark, and trade secret laws.

User-Generated Content.

Users may have the ability to post, submit, or upload content, including comments, reviews, testimonials, and other contributions. By posting any content on Company’s platform, users grant Company a non-exclusive, worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, royalty-free, and sublicensable right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works, distribute, and display such content in any media.

Users warrant that their content does not infringe upon any third-party intellectual property rights, including copyrights, trademarks, patents, trade secrets, or proprietary rights. Company reserves the right, but not the obligation, to monitor, remove, or modify any user-generated content that violates these terms.

By submitting or posting any content on the Company’s platform, including but not limited to testimonials, reviews, comments, or other feedback, you grant the Company the right to use such content for marketing, promotional, or commercial purposes across any media or platform, without the requirement of any prior approval, attribution, or compensation.

If you do not wish for your content to be used in this manner, you may contact the Company at support@my-cpe.com, and we will make reasonable efforts to remove such content from future use.

Submissions.

In the event you communicate with Company through the Website or through other means, and whether by sending suggestions, ideas, remarks, materials, graphics, data, testimonials, or other information (collectively, “Submissions”), all such submissions shall become the property of Company and shall be treated as non-proprietary and non-confidential.

By sending us such submissions, you agree that such submissions shall be owned by Company, and, unless otherwise explicitly agreed in writing, Company shall have no obligation to compensate you for the submissions and may use the submissions for its own use at its sole discretion.

Restrictions on Use.

Users may not:

Copy, reproduce, distribute, transmit, publicly display, or create derivative works from Company’s content without prior written consent.

Use Company’s content for commercial purposes without an authorized agreement.

Modify or remove any copyright, trademark, or proprietary rights notices from Company’s materials.

Utilize automated systems, scraping tools, or similar methods to access Company content unlawfully.

Trademarks & Branding.

Company’s trademarks, service marks, logos, and branding elements are proprietary to Company. Users may not use Company’s trademarks or branding elements in any manner that could mislead others or imply an affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement without prior written consent.

Copyright Complaints & Infringements.

Subject to the DMCA Section the Company respects intellectual property rights and complies with applicable copyright laws. If you believe that any content on Company’s platform infringes your copyright or other intellectual property rights, you may submit a written notification to Company at support@my-cpe.com with the following information:

1. A physical or electronic signature of the copyright owner or authorized representative.

2. Identification of the copyrighted work or material allegedly infringed.

3. A description of where the alleged infringing material is located on Company’s platform.

4. Your contact information, including name, address, phone number, and email.

5. A statement that you have a good faith belief that the use of the content is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law.

6. A statement that the information provided in the notification is accurate and that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner.

Upon receiving a valid infringement claim, Company may remove or disable access to the infringing content and take appropriate action as required by law.

Third-Party Tools, Links, & Advertisements

The website (https://www.my-cpe.com/) contains links to other websites. Company approval or allowance of such links indicates no endorsement by Company to such third-party websites, services, products, policies or other information. Company is not responsible for and cannot control the content of those third-party websites. You should contact those third parties directly for information on their terms of use, privacy policy, and other relevant information. By using the Website, you agree that you will not attempt to hold Company responsible or liable for the content of such third-party websites. Company uses third party tools to provide services through its website and mobile such as Zoom, Vimeo, Hotjar, Clarity, Cookie, Facebook, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Crisp Chat, GTM, GA4, Google search console, Cookieyes, Bing Search Console, Push Notification, Reddit Pixel or any other tools and while doing so it may provide user information including personally identifiable information to this third-party services provider.

If you do not consent to the sharing of your information with third parties, you are required to notify us in writing via email at notice@my-cpe.com. Upon receipt of your written request, we will promptly deactivate your subscription and take all necessary steps to ensure that none of your personally identifiable information is shared with any third parties henceforth. Additionally, your account will be immediately deactivated, and no further processing of your personal data will occur thereafter.

Any advertisement on Company or any kind of marketing or any affirmation or endorsement on Company by any party or presenter or sponsor or Company does not warrant, endorse or guarantee any Products or services on our Website, and we will not be a party to any transaction between you and any advertiser or user. Continuing education content is reviewed in accordance with regulations however there is always implied exposure to Company, brands, products, services during the continuing education. Company shall not assume any responsibility with respect to the same. Company does not assume the responsibility of enforcing licensing requirements, or of checking for license, with respect to licensed professions or trades, prior to publishing advertisements. Company does not assume the responsibility of monitoring the use of trademarks, copyrights or other rights of third parties.

Registration & Account Management

User Registration & Account Creation.

To access certain features of the Company platform, users must register for an account. During the registration process, users are required to provide accurate, complete, and up-to-date information. Users agree to keep their account information current and accurate at all times.

By creating an account, users agree that:

They are at least 18 years of age or meet the legal age requirement in their jurisdiction.

They will not create multiple accounts for the same individual or impersonate another person or entity.

They are solely responsible for the confidentiality and security of their account credentials.

Account Security & Password Protection.

Users are responsible for maintaining the security of their account, including protecting their login credentials from unauthorized access. Company is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from unauthorized account use. If a user suspects that their account has been compromised, they must notify Company immediately at notice@my-cpe.com.

Account Usage & Restrictions.

Users agree not to:

Share their account credentials with any third party.

Allow unauthorized individuals to access their account.

Use their account for fraudulent, illegal, or deceptive activities.

Company reserves the right to monitor account activity to ensure compliance with these Terms and Conditions.

Account Deletion & Data Retention

Users who wish to delete their Company account must submit a formal request via email to support@my-cpe.com. Upon successful verification, Company will process the account deletion within a reasonable timeframe. Some user data may be retained as required by law or for legitimate business purposes.

Company reserves the right to deactivate or remove inactive accounts that have not been accessed for a prolonged period.

If an account is inactive for 12 months, Company may delete the account and any associated data.

Changes to Account Management Policies

Company reserves the right to update or modify its account management policies at any time. Users will be notified of significant changes that impact their accounts. Continued use of Company services following such updates constitutes acceptance of the revised terms.

Free Trial and Promotional Offers

The Company may, at its sole discretion, offer free trials or promotional access to certain subscription plans or content. These offers allow users to evaluate the Services for a limited period at no cost before committing to a paid subscription. The duration, eligibility, and scope of any free trial or promotional offer are determined solely by the Company and are subject to change, limitation, or cancellation at any time without prior notice.

If a trial is offered, users will have free access to the selected Services for the duration specified at the time of sign-up. At the conclusion of the trial period, unless the subscription is cancelled prior to its expiration, it will automatically convert into a paid subscription, and the applicable charges will be processed based on the pricing plan selected during enrollment. Users authorize the Company to charge the registered payment method upon such conversion.

Users who wish to cancel their subscription prior to the end of the trial period and avoid incurring charges must follow the cancellation instructions provided in the welcome email sent at the time of registration or access their account settings to manage their subscription.

Trial access is granted solely for the purpose of evaluating the suitability of the Services and remains subject to all terms and conditions herein, including the sections on Authorized Use and Restrictions. Upon the expiration of the trial period, users must:

Discontinue use of the Services or any trial-based content;

Remove or delete any content or data downloaded or derived from the Services;

Return or destroy any physical copies of such content, if applicable.

Please note that the Company may or may not send renewal reminders prior to the end of the trial period unless otherwise required by applicable law.

No refunds will be issued for charges incurred following the end of a trial period. Users are encouraged to review the Company’s Refund Policy for complete information on refund eligibility and conditions.

Any campaign or promotion price is available exclusively to first-time MYCPE ONE subscriber who have no prior purchase or subscription history with MYCPE ONE. Existing customers, past subscribers, renewal accounts, advanced renewals, and reactivations are expressly excluded from this promotional offer and will continue to be billed at the standard pricing plan as shown in their account. Promotional pricing cannot be applied retroactively, combined with any other offer, or substituted for renewal pricing under any circumstances. MYCPE ONE reserves the right to verify eligibility and decline the promotional rate if a user does not meet the first-time subscriber criteria.

Continuing Education Services & Policies

CPE/Credit Eligibility & Compliance

Company offers continuing education courses to help professionals meet their educational requirements. Users must meet all specified criteria to earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) or Continuing Education (CE) credits, as required by regulatory bodies. Company follows guidelines set by organizations such as NASBA, IRS, and other professional certification bodies. Users are responsible for ensuring that courses taken on Company comply with their respective licensing or certification requirements.

Webinar Participation Requirements

For live webinars, users must:

Register for the webinar before the scheduled start time.

Log in no later than the designated start time.

Remain logged in for the required duration of the webinar.

Actively participate by responding to polling questions or other interactive elements as required.

Failure to meet these participation requirements may result in ineligibility for CPE/CE credits. Company reserves the right to withhold credit issuance if a user does not fulfil all requirements.

Rebroadcasted Webinars and Live Interaction Support

In certain instances, the Company may offer access to previously recorded webinars as part of its live webinar programming (“Rebroadcasted Webinars”). These sessions are recordings of earlier live events and are made available to allow continued participation in eligible content.

To maintain a high-quality learning experience, each rebroadcasted webinar will include live support from a qualified presenter, subject matter expert, or another competent professional who will be available to address participant questions in real time.

Participants are encouraged to:

Submit their questions through the chat panel during the session, and

Reach out via email at support@my-cpe.com or call us at +1-646-688-5128 for any further queries related to the rebroadcasted webinar.

Please note that while the presentation content is pre-recorded, interaction with the designated panelist during the rebroadcast ensures the session retains its interactive, credit-eligible nature.

Self-Study Courses.

For self-study courses, users must:

Review all course materials, including video presentations, reading assignments, or other content.

Successfully complete all required assessments or quizzes to demonstrate subject mastery.

Meet the minimum passing score as set forth in the course guidelines.

No CPE/CE credits will be awarded if assessments are not completed or do not meet the required passing score, if required by specific governing body.

Rescheduling & Course Cancellations.

Company reserves the right to cancel, reschedule, or modify courses, including changing instructors or course content, if necessary. If Company cancels a paid course, users will receive a full refund or be offered an alternative session.

Users may cancel their registration for live webinars before the scheduled start time. Refunds or credits for cancellations are subject to Company’s refund policy. No refunds will be issued for courses where a user has already accessed materials or received CPE/CE credits.

Technical Issues & Support.

Company is committed to providing a seamless learning experience. If users experience technical difficulties while accessing live webinars, self-study courses, or assessments, they should contact customer support immediately at support@my-cpe.com.

Company is not responsible for user-side technical issues, including poor internet connections, outdated software, or hardware incompatibility.

Compliance with Regulatory Bodies.

Company follows the continuing education standards set forth by NASBA, IRS, and other governing bodies. However, Company does not guarantee that all courses will meet specific licensing board requirements. Users are encouraged to verify with their regulatory bodies to confirm course eligibility.

Company reserves the right to update its continuing education policies in accordance with regulatory changes or best practices in professional education.

Subscription & Membership Policies.

Subscription Plans & Access.

Company offers subscription plans designed to provide users with access to continuing education materials, webinars, and self-study courses. Subscription plans may include individual access, Users acknowledge that subscription benefits, inclusions, and access levels may vary depending on the selected plan. Details of each subscription, including pricing and access limitations, are available on Company’s website.

Billing & Payment Policies.

Subscriptions are billed on a recurring basis (annually) as per the selected plan.

Users authorize Company to charge the designated payment method on the renewal date unless the subscription is cancelled before the renewal period.

All payments are processed securely through third-party payment processors. Company does not store users’ payment details.

In case of payment failures, users must update their payment information to maintain uninterrupted access to their subscription. Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate access if payment is not received.

Refund Policy for Subscriptions.

Refund eligibility for subscriptions is governed by Company’s Refund Policy. Refunds may be issued only under specific circumstances, such as duplicate billing or technical issues preventing access, provided that users contact Company support within the refund eligibility window.

Modifications & Pricing Changes.

Company reserves the right to modify subscription plans, pricing, and features at any time. Users will be notified of significant changes before their renewal date. If a user does not agree to the revised terms, they must cancel their subscription before the renewal.

Account Sharing & Subscription Misuse.

Subscription access is limited to the registered user.

Account sharing or unauthorized distribution of subscription content is strictly prohibited and may result in account suspension or termination without a refund.

Termination & Suspension of Subscriptions.

Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate a subscription without prior notice if:

A user violates the Terms & Conditions or engages in fraudulent activity.

Payment is not successfully processed.

Customer Support & Subscription Assistance.

Users with subscription-related inquiries, including billing, cancellations, or access issues, can contact Company at support@my-cpe.com for assistance.

By purchasing or subscribing to Company’s services, users agree to the terms outlined in this Subscription & Membership Policies section.

Electronic Communications and Notifications.

By registering as a User, creating an account, or otherwise accessing or using the Platform, you consent to receive communications from the Company in electronic form, including but not limited to emails, notifications, messages within the Platform, and other forms of electronic communication. These communications may include legal notices, account updates, promotional materials, newsletters, transactional information, and other messages relevant to your use of the Platform and our Services.

You agree that all agreements, notices, disclosures, and other communications that we provide to you electronically satisfy any legal requirement that such communications be in writing. You acknowledge and agree that such electronic communications shall be deemed to have been received by you upon transmission, without further action required by the Company.

We may use your personal information, as described in our Privacy Policy, to send you emails and other communications regarding our Services, updates, special offers, events, and other relevant information. If you prefer not to receive promotional communications, you may opt out at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link included in such communications or by contacting us at support@my-cpe.com.

Please refer to our Privacy Policy for further details on how we collect, use, store, and protect your personal information in relation to electronic communications.

Contact Us

We appreciate your interest in our website and welcome any questions, feedback, or inquiries you may have regarding these Terms, the Website, or any of the products and services offered by the company. For assistance, please feel free to reach out to us using the contact details provided below.

You can contact us at:

Email: support@my-cpe.com

Phone: +1 646-688-5128

We are committed to responding to your queries promptly and ensuring a seamless user experience.





Introduction

Welcome to the website https://my-cpe.com (the “Website”), which is owned and operated by ANM Media LLP (“Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”). We are committed to protecting the privacy of individuals who visit or use our website, mobile application (“app”), and related services (Collectively, The “Platform”).

This Privacy Policy sets forth the types of personal information we may collect from you, how we use, share, and protect that information, and your rights and choices with respect to your personal data.

Description of User and Acceptance of Terms

This Privacy Policy applies to all users who access, browse, or otherwise interact with our website, including but not limited to Visitors, Registered Users and Subscribers, (collectively, “Users”).

By accessing or using the website, mobile application (“App”), and/or any of the services provided therein (collectively, the “Services”), or by otherwise affirmatively indicating your acceptance of this Privacy Policy, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by the terms of this Privacy Policy, together with our accompanying Terms of Use for the services provided on our website. If you do not agree to the terms of this Privacy Policy or the Terms of Use for the services, you must refrain from accessing or using the Services.

Definitions

"Website" refers to our website located at https://my-cpe.com/, including all subdomains, content, and services offered through it.

refers to our website located at https://my-cpe.com/, including all subdomains, content, and services offered through it. "User" , "you" , or "your" refers to any individual who accesses, browses, or uses the Website in any manner, including Visitors, Subscribers, and Registered Users.

, , or refers to any individual who accesses, browses, or uses the Website in any manner, including Visitors, Subscribers, and Registered Users. “Visitor” Any individual who accesses or browses the website without logging into an account shall be considered a Visitor. A Visitor may or may not have previously registered or created an account on the platform.

Any individual who accesses or browses the website without logging into an account shall be considered a Visitor. A Visitor may or may not have previously registered or created an account on the platform. “Subscriber” refers to any individual who has successfully registered for a account on the website and holds an active, valid subscription plan that grants access to continuing education content, including but not limited to on-demand courses, live webinars, podcasts, conferences, packages, advanced certifications, ebooks, and compliance tools. A Subscriber is entitled to use the Mobile App and Web Platform features made available under their subscription tier, subject to the terms and conditions of use.

refers to any individual who has successfully registered for a account on the website and holds an active, valid subscription plan that grants access to continuing education content, including but not limited to on-demand courses, live webinars, podcasts, conferences, packages, advanced certifications, ebooks, and compliance tools. A Subscriber is entitled to use the Mobile App and Web Platform features made available under their subscription tier, subject to the terms and conditions of use. “Registered User” means a User who has created an account on the Website and may access specific services, features, or content available only to account holders after paying a specific fee or without fee.

means a User who has created an account on the Website and may access specific services, features, or content available only to account holders after paying a specific fee or without fee. “Personal Information” means any information that identifies, relates to, describes, or could reasonably be linked to a particular individual, including but not limited to name, email address, contact number, mailing address, IP address, and any other data considered personal under applicable data protection laws.

means any information that identifies, relates to, describes, or could reasonably be linked to a particular individual, including but not limited to name, email address, contact number, mailing address, IP address, and any other data considered personal under applicable data protection laws. “Non-Personal Information” refers to data that does not, on its own, identify a specific individual. This may include anonymous usage data, general demographic information, browser type, device information, and other technical data.

refers to data that does not, on its own, identify a specific individual. This may include anonymous usage data, general demographic information, browser type, device information, and other technical data. “Processing” Any action performed on personal data, including collection, storage, use, disclosure, or deletion.

Any action performed on personal data, including collection, storage, use, disclosure, or deletion. “Data Controller” The entity deciding the purpose and means of processing personal data.

The entity deciding the purpose and means of processing personal data. “Data Processor” A third-party processing data on behalf of the Data Controller.

A third-party processing data on behalf of the Data Controller. “Consent” A freely given, specific, informed, and unambiguous indication of the data subject’s wishes by which they signify agreement to the processing of personal data.

A freely given, specific, informed, and unambiguous indication of the data subject’s wishes by which they signify agreement to the processing of personal data. "Cookies" means small files stored on your device that are used to collect and store information about your interactions with the Website.

means small files stored on your device that are used to collect and store information about your interactions with the Website. "Third Parties" refers to entities or individuals other than the Company, including service providers, partners, and affiliates that may assist us in delivering services or performing business functions.

refers to entities or individuals other than the Company, including service providers, partners, and affiliates that may assist us in delivering services or performing business functions. "Applicable Laws" means any data protection and privacy laws, rules, or regulations that govern the collection, use, and storage of Personal Information, including but not limited to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and other relevant national or international laws.

Information We Collect

The Company in providing our Services, collects and processes both personal and non-personal information, including but not limited to the following categories:

Personal Information

We may collect and process personal information that you voluntarily provide to us or that is otherwise necessary for the provision of our Services, including, but not limited to:

Full name.

Email address.

Phone number.

Billing and payment information.

Continuing Education (CE) and licensing information.

Geolocation data.

Device identifiers and associated metadata.

Transactional and Payment Information

For purposes of processing transactions, we may collect:

Billing address

Payment method details (e.g., credit/debit card or payment gateway data)

Transaction history and related financial records

Non-Personal and Technical Information.

We may also collect certain non-personal and technical data automatically through your use of the Services, such as:

Browser type and version

Internet Protocol (IP) address

Device type and operating system

Access times and referring URLs

Interaction data, clickstream, and usage statistics

Cookies and Tracking Technologies

We utilize cookies and similar tracking technologies to monitor user activity, analyze usage trends, enhance user experience, and improve the functionality and performance of our Services. For more information, please refer to our Cookie Policy.

Categories of Collected Information

The categories of information we collect are further detailed as follows, depending on how you interact with our Website, Mobile Application, and Services:

a. Contact Information

When you contact us (e.g., via forms, email, customer support, or by subscribing to newsletters), you may provide personal details such as your name, email address, and phone number ("Contact Information"). This data is used to fulfill your requests, communicate with you, and send direct marketing communications, which you may opt out of at any time.

b. Billing Information

To subscribe to or make purchases through our Services, you may be required to provide credit card information, billing address, and other financial data (“Billing Information”). This information is collected and processed securely by our third-party payment processors. We do not store or access your complete billing data directly.

c. Continuing Education (CE) Information

When you register an account on our Platform or App, we may collect information such as your date of birth, employer, professional licenses, and credentials (“CE Information”). This data helps us manage your profile and maintain accurate continuing education records for providing you feature of credit tracking.

d. Geolocation Information

With your device’s permissions, we may collect geolocation data to customize service offerings and improve functionality. You can control location access through your browser or device settings.

e. Device and Activity Information

We may automatically collect technical data when you use our Services, such as:

IP address, browser type, and operating system

Referring/exit pages, timestamps, and session duration

Mobile device type, UUID, OS version, carrier, and hardware specs

This “Activity Information” helps us analyze how users interact with the Platform, improve our Services, and troubleshoot issues.

f. Cookies and Tracking Technologies

"We utilize cookies and similar tracking technologies, including but not limited to tools such as Cookieyes, Hotjar, Clarity, Push Notifications, and other related services to monitor user activity, analyze trends, enhance the user experience, measure the effectiveness of our marketing campaigns, and improve the overall functionality and performance of our Website, App, and Services. You can manage your preferences related to cookies and tracking technologies through your browser settings or by reviewing our detailed Cookie Policy.

g. Third-Party Analytics

"We engage reputable third-party analytics and related service providers, including but not limited to Google Analytics (GA4), Google Tag Manager (GTM), Google Search Console, Bing Search Console, Google Ads, Facebook, Zoom, Vimeo, Crisp Chat, Hotjar, Clarity, Cookieyes, Push Notifications, and other similar platforms. These services may collect, process, and report data about your interactions with our Website, App, and Services using cookies, pixels, web beacons, device identifiers, and other tracking mechanisms. This data helps us understand user behavior, optimize our content and marketing efforts, troubleshoot technical issues, and enhance your overall experience on our Platform.

By accessing and using the Website, App, or Services, you acknowledge and consent to the processing of your data by these third-party analytics and service providers in accordance with their respective privacy policies. To learn more or manage your preferences, you can visit their respective privacy policy pages linked below:

Google Analytics & GA4

Google Tag Manager (GTM)

Google Search Console

Bing Search Console

Facebook

Google Ads

Zoom

Vimeo

Crisp Chat

Hotjar

Clarity

Cookieyes

Reddit

Please note that this is not an exhaustive list of third-party tools and opting out of these analytics tools may limit your ability to use certain features of our website or Services."

h. The Information Collected by or Through Third-Party Advertisers/Remarketers

We may share Information about you with third parties that we have selected and approved for ad distribution and ad optimization (defined as the tailoring, targeting (i.e., behavioral, contextual, and retargeting), analyzing, managing, reporting, and optimizing of ads). These third parties may use cookies, pixel tags (also called web beacons or clear gifs), and/or other technologies to collect Other Information for such purposes. Pixel tags enable us and these third-party advertising companies to recognize a browser’s cookie when a browser visits the site on which the pixel tag is located in order to learn which advertisement brings a user to a given site. In addition, we may receive Other Information from advertisers and/or their service providers such as advertising identifiers, IP addresses, and post-conversion data. You may choose to opt-out of this type of tracking and sharing of information at any time by selecting the specific partners you wish to exclude from this website http://www.aboutads.info/choices. You can also limit this type of tracking through the Do Not Track functionality in your web browser and a “Limit Ad Tracking” setting on iOS devices or a setting to “Opt out of Interest-Based Ads” on Android.

By accessing and using the Website, the Platform, and/or the Services, you consent to the processing of data about you by these advertisers/remarketing providers in the manner and for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. To learn more about how major advertising platforms collect and use your data or to manage your ad preferences, please visit the respective policy pages below:

Google Ads: Google Advertising Policies

Facebook Ads: Facebook Advertising Preferences

LinkedIn Ads: LinkedIn Ad Settings and Preferences

Microsoft Ads: Microsoft Ad Settings

Text Messages

You may elect to receive SMS text messages from us regarding the services that you have registered to use, and the services that you may find of interest. These messages may use information automatically collected based on your actions while on our Websites, Platform and/or our Services and may prompt messaging such as reminders regarding the program, changes in dates/times, and requests for program reviews. To the extent you voluntarily opt to have SMS notifications sent directly to your mobile phone, we receive and store the information you provide, including your telephone number or when you read a text message. By opting-in to receive SMS text messages from us, you acknowledge that messaging and data rates may apply depending on your phone service provider. You may opt out of receiving SMS text messages at any time by texting “STOP” in response to the text messages you receive or by changing your notification and communication preferences in the Platform or by writing to us at support@my-cpe.com. However, by opting out of receiving text messages, you may not be able to use full functionality of the Platform and Services.

How We Use Your Information

Legal Bases for Processing Personal Data.

We process your personal data in accordance with applicable data protection laws and rely on one or more of the following legal bases:

- your explicit consent;

- the necessity of processing for the performance of a contract with you;

- compliance with our legal or regulatory obligations;

- the protection of your vital interests or those of another person; and/or

- our legitimate business interests, provided such interests are not overridden by your fundamental rights and freedoms.

Purposes of Processing

We use your personal data to operate, maintain, and improve our Services. This includes, but is not limited to:

- managing user accounts;

- processing payments and transactions;

- delivering personalized content or recommendations; and

- providing technical or customer support.

We may also process your personal data to comply with applicable legal obligations, detect and prevent fraud, address security concerns, and enforce our Terms of Use and other applicable policies.

Communications

We may send you service-related notifications, administrative messages, newsletters, and promotional communications. You may opt out of receiving marketing-related messages at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link included in such communications, replying “STOP” to SMS messages, or contacting us directly at support@my-cpe.com. Please note that you may continue to receive non-promotional communications related to your account or transactions, even after opting out of marketing communications.

Text & Email Marketing Consent

By providing your phone number or email address, you expressly consent to receive both transactional and promotional communications from us via email or SMS. These communications may include updates, offers, and information about our Services. You may withdraw your consent at any time by using the opt-out mechanisms provided in the messages.

How We Share Your Information

We do not sell, rent, or lease your personal information. However, we may share, transfer, or disclose it under the following circumstances:

To Provide and Operate Our Services: We may share your information with trusted service providers who assist us in operating our Websites, Apps, Platform, and Services. This includes functions such as payment processing, shipping, marketing, promotions management, email distribution, order fulfillment, customer service, fraud detection and prevention, and digital infrastructure hosting. These third parties will only have access to your information as necessary to perform their functions and are bound by contractual obligations to protect your data in accordance with applicable law.

We may share your information with trusted service providers who assist us in operating our Websites, Apps, Platform, and Services. This includes functions such as payment processing, shipping, marketing, promotions management, email distribution, order fulfillment, customer service, fraud detection and prevention, and digital infrastructure hosting. These third parties will only have access to your information as necessary to perform their functions and are bound by contractual obligations to protect your data in accordance with applicable law. Within Our Corporate Group: We may share your information with our parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and brands under common ownership or control, as necessary to operate our business and provide services.

We may share your information with our parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and brands under common ownership or control, as necessary to operate our business and provide services. Aggregated or De-Identified Information: To better understand and serve our users, we may use your information in aggregate or de-identified form to analyze and improve our Websites, Apps, Platform, and Services. This data does not personally identify you and may be shared with affiliates, business partners, agents, and other third parties for lawful business purposes.

To better understand and serve our users, we may use your information in aggregate or de-identified form to analyze and improve our Websites, Apps, Platform, and Services. This data does not personally identify you and may be shared with affiliates, business partners, agents, and other third parties for lawful business purposes. Business Transfers: If the company or its assets are involved in a business transaction such as a merger, acquisition, financing, bankruptcy, reorganization, or sale, your personal information may be transferred as part of the transaction.

If the company or its assets are involved in a business transaction such as a merger, acquisition, financing, bankruptcy, reorganization, or sale, your personal information may be transferred as part of the transaction. Legal Requirements and Protection of Rights: We may disclose your information to comply with applicable laws, court orders, legal processes, or government or law enforcement requests. We may also do so if we believe such disclosure is necessary to protect our rights, property, safety, or that of others.

We may disclose your information to comply with applicable laws, court orders, legal processes, or government or law enforcement requests. We may also do so if we believe such disclosure is necessary to protect our rights, property, safety, or that of others. We will take commercially reasonable measures to ensure that any third party receiving your personal information undertakes to: (i) use it only for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy; (ii) not disclose it except as permitted by law, with your consent, or as described herein; and (iii) maintain appropriate safeguards to protect your data.

International Data Transfers

Since we operate globally, your data may be stored and processed in various jurisdictions, including the India, United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Data Security

We prioritize the security of your personal information and implement industry-standard protection measures, including encryption, secure servers, firewalls, and strict access control policies. We take commercially reasonable steps to ensure your information is protected from loss, misuse, unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction taking into account the nature of the data and the risks involved in processing it, in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Despite our efforts, no method of transmission over the Internet or method of electronic storage is completely secure. As such, we cannot guarantee the absolute security of any information you transmit to us or store on our systems and we encourage you to exercise caution when deciding what information to share through such channels.

We encourage you to take appropriate steps to help protect your data, including using strong, unique passwords, enabling two-factor authentication where available, and safeguarding your login credentials.

Security Limitation Disclaimer

As stated above, we take stringent measures and adopt industry best practices to protect your privacy and personal information. However, 100% security over the internet does not exist. Certain risks such as cyberattacks, technical disruptions, or other unforeseen events may still arise despite our precautions.

We also urge you to take responsibility for safeguarding your information by not sharing login credentials, avoiding use of public or unsecured networks, and ensuring your personal devices are not left unattended while accessing our services.

Your Rights and Choices

Depending on your location, you have the right to access, modify, delete, or restrict the processing of your personal information.

United States (California) (CCPA): Right to access, delete, and opt-out of data sharing.

Right to access, delete, and opt-out of data sharing. European Union & UK (GDPR): Right to access, correct, erase, restrict processing, and data portability.

Right to access, correct, erase, restrict processing, and data portability. Canada (PIPEDA): Right to access and amend personal data.

Right to access and amend personal data. India (DPDP Act): Rights to access, correct, and withdraw consent.

If you wish to exercise any of these rights, please contact us at support@my-cpe.com.

The Rights of Users

Users have the following rights regarding their personal data processed by MYCPE ONE:

Right to Withdraw Consent: Users have the right to withdraw their consent to the processing of their personal data at any time.

Users have the right to withdraw their consent to the processing of their personal data at any time. Right to Object: Users can object to the processing of their personal data based on legitimate interests or for direct marketing purposes.

Users can object to the processing of their personal data based on legitimate interests or for direct marketing purposes. Right of Access: Users can request access to their personal data and obtain information about the processing activities.

Users can request access to their personal data and obtain information about the processing activities. Right to Rectification: Users can request to correct or update inaccurate or incomplete personal data.

Users can request to correct or update inaccurate or incomplete personal data. Right to Restrict Processing: Users have the right to restrict the processing of their personal data under certain circumstances.

Users have the right to restrict the processing of their personal data under certain circumstances. Right to Erasure: Users can request the erasure of their personal data, subject to legal obligations or overriding legitimate grounds.

Users can request the erasure of their personal data, subject to legal obligations or overriding legitimate grounds. Right to Data Portability: Users can request to receive their personal data in a structured, commonly used, and machine-readable format and transmit it to another data controller.

Users can request to receive their personal data in a structured, commonly used, and machine-readable format and transmit it to another data controller. Right to Lodge a Complaint: Users have the right to lodge a complaint with a data protection authority regarding processing their personal data.

To exercise these rights or obtain further information, users can contact MYCPE ONE using the contact details provided in this document under the Contact US section.

Data Retention

We retain your data for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy or as required by law. When personal data is no longer required, we securely delete or anonymize it to prevent unauthorized access.

Third-Party Links

The Website, the App, and the Services may, from time to time, contain links to external websites. We encourage you to review the privacy and security policies of any externally linked websites that may be accessed through the Websites, the Apps. We assume no responsibility or liability for the information collection and disclosure practices of any external websites that a user can access through the Websites, the Apps, the Platform or the Services. Please check the privacy policies of these external websites before you submit any personal information to them.

Children's Privacy

We do not knowingly collect, receive, maintain, or use personal information from children under 18 years of age, and no part of any of the Website, the App, the Platform and/or the Services is directed to children under the age of 18. If you are under the age of 18, please do not provide any personal information through the Websites, the App, and/or the Services. We encourage parents and legal guardians to monitor their children’s Internet usage and to help enforce this Privacy Policy by instructing their children to never provide any personal information on the Websites, the Apps, the Platform, the Services, or any other web site without their permission. If you learn that your child has provided us with personal information without your consent, you may alert us at support@my-cpe.com and we will endeavor to delete that information from our databases If we learn that we have collected any personal information from children under 18, we will immediately take steps to delete such information and terminate the child’s account.

Class Action Waiver

User and Company agree that any dispute arising out of or related to this Agreement shall be resolved on an individual basis. To the maximum extent permitted by law, neither party shall initiate or participate in any class action, collective action, or other representative proceeding against the other party, whether in court, arbitration, or otherwise. By entering into this Agreement, both parties waive any right to bring or participate in any class action, collective action, or representative proceeding and expressly agree that all disputes shall be resolved on an individual basis only. If any portion of this Class Action Waiver is found to be unenforceable or invalid, that portion shall be severed, and it shall not affect the enforceability of the remaining provisions of this Agreement, including this Class Action Waiver, to the fullest extent permitted by law.

Video Viewing Data and Third-Party Sharing

When you interact with video content on our platform, we may collect information about your viewing activity, such as the videos you watch, duration of views, playback behavior (e.g., pauses, skips), and general usage patterns. This information (“Viewing Data”) helps us understand user preferences, enhance content offerings, and improve the overall quality of our services.

To facilitate these purposes, we may utilize various third-party tools and service providers—such as video hosting platforms, analytics solutions, and marketing software—that automatically collect and process Viewing Data on our behalf or as part of their integration with our platform. These third-party tools operate independently and are not bound by formal legal agreements with us. As such, we do not exert control over their data handling practices beyond what is publicly disclosed in their respective privacy policies and terms of service. Users are adviced to refer to their privacy policies and terms of service.

We make reasonable efforts to use only reputable tools that follow widely accepted industry standards for data privacy and security. Where feasible, we ensure that any Viewing Data shared through such tools is anonymized or stripped of personally identifiable information before transmission. However, we advise users to understand that some data, especially when linked to registered accounts, may be indirectly identifiable.

By using our platform, you acknowledge and consent to our use of third-party tools for collecting and analyzing Viewing Data, and the associated sharing of such data for legitimate operational purposes. You also understand and accept that we do not guarantee contractual data protection obligations on the part of these third parties. If you wish to limit such data sharing, you may opt out of non-essential analytics via your account settings, browser-level restrictions, or by contacting us directly at support@my-cpe.com.

We remain committed to transparency and compliance with applicable data protection laws, including but not limited to the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), to the extent that they apply to your use of our platform.

Do Not Track

As discussed above, third parties such as advertising networks and analytics providers may collect information about your online activities over time and across different websites when you access or use the Websites, the Apps, the Platform and/or the Services. Currently, various browsers offer a “Do Not Track” option, but there is no standard for commercial websites. At this time, we do not monitor, recognize, or honor any opt-out or do not track mechanisms, including general web browser “Do Not Track” settings and/or signals.

Changes to This Policy

We reserve the right to update this Privacy Policy periodically to reflect changes in our practices or legal requirements. Updates will be posted on this page, and the effective date will be modified accordingly. We encourage users to review this policy regularly.

Contact Us

We appreciate your interest in our website and welcome any questions, feedback, or inquiries you may have regarding these Terms, the Website, or any of the products and services offered by the company. For assistance, please feel free to reach out to us using the contact details provided below.

You can contact us at:

📧 Email: support@my-cpe.com

📞 Phone: +1 646-688-5128

We are committed to responding to your queries promptly and ensuring a seamless user experience. By using the website and the platform and any service of the company, you explicitly agree to this Privacy Policy.

Refund Policy For Continuing Education (Individual)

This Refund Policy applies to users (“Subscribers” or “Users”) who have purchased Individual Subscription, Packages, and Individual courses, via the platform. The user agrees to the terms set forth herein, which form an integral part of the Company’s Terms of Use.

Refund Eligibility

Refunds may be considered only in the following exceptional and verifiable cases:

The user is unable to access content due to a persistent technical issue originating from the platform, provided that: the user has reported the issue in a timely manner; the issue is attributable to a fault in the Company’s systems or services; and the problem remains unresolved despite reasonable and documented efforts by the Company’s support team to rectify it.

The user is charged multiple times due to a technical malfunction attributable to the Company.

Refund Request Procedure

All refund requests must be submitted in writing to support@my-cpe.com within thirty (30) calendar days from the date of the original transaction. Each request must include:

Full legal name and contact information of the Subscriber;

Registered email address of the subscriber

A detailed explanation of the refund basis;

Any relevant supporting documentation.

Failure to comply with the foregoing requirements shall render the refund request ineligible for consideration.

Evaluation and Processing

Upon receipt, Company shall evaluate the refund request. Where a refund is approved, Company shall initiate the refund to the original payment method after deducting a non-refundable transaction charge of USD 10.00 or its equivalent in the currency used by the user at the time of payment. Refunds shall not exceed the actual amount collected.

Non-Refundable Circumstances

Refunds will not be issued under any of the following circumstances:

The Subscriber failed to cancel auto-renewal through the self-service portal despite prior reminders;

The Company provides access to a wide catalog of third-party educational content, similar to how streaming platforms offer access to diverse programming from various creators. As such, refunds will not be issued due to dissatisfaction with a particular course or group of course content, presentation style, or teaching quality.

Misinterpretation or lack of awareness regarding the scope, features, or inclusions of the subscribed plan, which are explicitly disclosed prior to purchase;

Requests submitted after the thirty-day window;

Minor technical issues such as video buffering, grammatical errors, or temporary outages not materially impacting core access.

Breach of terms of use or any violation by subscriber.

Course or webinar cancellations within a package.

Misunderstanding of package or course inclusions.

Any course that has been accessed or started.

We are continually working to enhance our platform and regularly invest in the development of new features to better serve our users. At times, our web pages may reference certain features or services as “Coming Soon.” These references indicate planned enhancements; however, the development, availability, and release timeline of such features are not guaranteed and remain solely at the discretion of the Company.

Subscribers acknowledge that the availability or timing of such features is not guaranteed and shall not serve as a basis for refunds. Subscription purchases are made in consideration of the overall value of the core services provided, not the delivery of any specific future feature.

Auto-Renewal & Cancellation

All subscription plans offered through the platform are subject to automatic renewal at the end of each individual subscription term, unless the user explicitly cancels the subscription in accordance with the Cancellation Policy outlined herein. By subscribing, users authorize the Company to charge the applicable renewal fee to the payment method provided during sign-up or subsequently updated in their account settings.

Upon the expiry of the subscription term, the Company will automatically process payment using the registered payment method to ensure uninterrupted access to the Services. In the event the initial payment attempt fails, the Company may make up to three (3) additional attempts within a reasonable timeframe to complete the renewal transaction.

If all payment attempts remain unsuccessful, or if the user does not actively renew the subscription, the account will be reclassified as Inactive, and access to features, content, and benefits under the subscription plan will be suspended. Users are encouraged to maintain up-to-date payment information and manage their subscriptions proactively to avoid any disruption of service or data loss.

Cancellation

Users may cancel their subscription at any time through either of the following methods:

1. Email Request:

Send a cancellation request to the Company’s support team at support@my-cpe.com. Please include your full name, registered email address, and subscription details to ensure prompt processing.

2. Dashboard:

You may cancel your subscription at any time prior to the renewal date by logging into your account and navigating to My Account > Billing > Cancel.

Cancellation requests submitted before the renewal date will stop the auto-renewal for the upcoming subscription term.

Please note that no refunds will be issued for any unused portion of the current subscription period.

To avoid being charged for the next billing cycle, cancellations must be completed before the renewal date. Subscriptions cancelled after the renewal date will not be eligible for a refund, and the associated charge will remain applicable for that billing cycle.

Upon successful cancellation:

The subscription will remain active until the end of the current billing period.

Users will retain access to all subscribed services during this period.

After the billing cycle ends, access to premium features and content will be revoked unless the subscription is renewed.

Refund Policy For CPE For Team Subscriptions

This Refund Policy applies to all users whether an individual or a (“Firm,” “Company,” or “Team Subscriber”) subscribing to the CPE for Teams Subscription Plan, which provides firm-wide continuing education access on a recurring annual basis.

Refund Eligibility

A refund shall be considered only under the following limited circumstances:

The user is unable to access content due to a persistent technical issue originating from the platform, provided that: the user has reported the issue in a timely manner; the issue is attributable to a fault in the Company’s systems or services; and the problem remains unresolved despite reasonable and documented efforts by the Company’s support team to rectify it.

The user is charged multiple times due to a technical malfunction attributable to the Company.

In either case, Team Subscribers must provide written notice along with evidence of the issue within thirty (30) calendar days of the charge date.

Deductions and Timeline

Where a refund is approved, Company reserves the right to deduct applicable transaction charges. Refunds will be processed and returned to the original mode of payment.

Non-Refundable Situations

No refund shall be granted under the following conditions:

A Firm’s failure to disable auto-renewal despite reminders.

The Company provides access to a wide catalog of third-party educational content, similar to how streaming platforms offer access to diverse programming from various creators. As such, refunds will not be issued due to dissatisfaction with a particular course or group of course content, presentation style, or teaching quality.

Technical or cosmetic issues (e.g., video buffering, grammatical errors) that do not materially affect core functionality;

Misinterpretation of subscription inclusions or deliverables;

Subscription activated from a free trial that has transitioned to a paid plan.

We are continually working to enhance our platform and regularly invest in the development of new features to better serve our users. At times, our web pages may reference certain features or services as “Coming Soon.” These references indicate planned enhancements; however, the development, availability, and release timeline of such features are not guaranteed and remain solely at the discretion of the Company.

Firm Admin and users acknowledge that the availability or timing of such features is not guaranteed and shall not serve as a basis for refunds. Subscription purchases are made in consideration of the overall value of the core services provided, not the delivery of any specific future feature.

Auto-Renewal and Payment Policy & Cancellation

All subscription plans offered through the platform are subject to automatic renewal at the end of each subscription term, unless the user explicitly cancels the subscription in accordance with the Cancellation Policy outlined herein. By subscribing, users authorize the Company to charge the applicable renewal fee to the payment method provided during sign-up or subsequently updated in their account settings.

Upon the expiry of the subscription term, the Company will automatically process payment using the registered payment method to ensure uninterrupted access to the Services. In the event the initial payment attempt fails, the Company may make up to three (3) additional attempts within a reasonable timeframe to complete the renewal transaction.

If all payment attempts remain unsuccessful, or if the user does not actively renew the subscription, the account will be reclassified as Inactive, and access to features, content, and benefits under the subscription plan will be suspended.

Users are encouraged to maintain up-to-date payment information and manage their subscriptions proactively to avoid any disruption of service or data loss.

Cancellation

Users may cancel their subscription at any time through:

Email Request:

Send a cancellation request to the Company’s support team at support@my-cpe.com. Please include your full name, registered email address, and subscription details to ensure prompt processing.

Dashboard:

You may cancel your subscription at any time prior to the renewal date by logging into your account and navigating to Dashboard > Billing > Cancel.

Cancellation requests submitted before the renewal date, will stop the auto-renewal for the upcoming subscription term.

Please note that no refunds will be issued for any unused portion of the current subscription period.

To avoid being charged for the next billing cycle, cancellations must be completed before the renewal date. Subscriptions cancelled after the renewal date will not be eligible for a refund, and the associated charge will remain applicable for that billing cycle.

Upon successful cancellation:

The subscription will remain active until the end of the current billing period.

Users will retain access to all subscribed services during this period.

After the billing cycle ends, access to premium features and content will be revoked unless the subscription is renewed.

Refund Policy For Benchmarking Reports And Survey Submissions

The Benchmarking Reports provided by the Company constitute digital analytical products derived from voluntarily submitted data by participating firms and are delivered via download or online access. As such, these reports are categorized as non-tangible, non-returnable intellectual property, and access is granted immediately upon completion of purchase or submission-based qualification.

Accordingly, all sales are final, and refunds will not be granted except in the limited instances expressly outlined below.

Non-Refundable Circumstances

Refunds shall not be issued under any of the following circumstances:

Dissatisfaction with Content: The Company does not guarantee specific outcomes, accuracy, or completeness of the benchmarking insights and disclaims liability for business or financial decisions made based on the content.

The Company does not guarantee specific outcomes, accuracy, or completeness of the benchmarking insights and disclaims liability for business or financial decisions made based on the content. Misunderstanding of Product Scope: It is the responsibility of the user to review product descriptions and terms before completing the purchase or data submission.

It is the responsibility of the user to review product descriptions and terms before completing the purchase or data submission. Non-receipt Due to User Email Settings or Access Errors: Users are responsible for maintaining valid email accounts and ensuring access to the platform.

Users are responsible for maintaining valid email accounts and ensuring access to the platform. Reports Accessed Through Data Submission: No refund or remuneration is provided to firms contributing data in exchange for report access, as participation is strictly voluntary.

No refund or remuneration is provided to firms contributing data in exchange for report access, as participation is strictly voluntary. Failure to Qualify: If the Company deems submitted data incomplete or ineligible for report access, such discretion does not entitle the user to a refund.

Refund Eligibility – Limited Exceptions

A refund may only be issued under the following exceptional conditions, at the sole discretion of the Company:

Inability to Access Reports: Where the user has paid and has not been granted access to the purchased report due to a verified technical failure originating from the Company’s side, and such issue cannot be resolved by the support team within a reasonable timeframe (up to five business days).

Where the user has paid and has not been granted access to the purchased report due to a verified technical failure originating from the Company’s side, and such issue cannot be resolved by the support team within a reasonable timeframe (up to five business days). Duplicate Charges: The user is charged multiple times for the same subscription due to a technical malfunction attributable to the Company.

All such claims must be substantiated with detailed documentation, including proof of payment, screenshots, error logs (if applicable), and a written explanation.

Refund Request Process

To initiate a refund request under the permitted exceptions above, the user must:

Submit a written request to support@my-cpe.com within seven (7) calendar days of the original transaction.

Include the following:

Full name and contact details of the purchaser

Order or transaction number

Proof of payment

A detailed explanation of the issue and supporting documentation

The Company will review the request and notify the user of its decision. Refunds, if approved, will be issued to the original method of payment.

Right to Deny Refunds

The Company reserves the right to deny any refund request that:

Lacks sufficient documentation;

Is repetitive, abusive, or frivolous;

Contradicts the nature of the digital product;

Falls outside the scope of this Refund Policy.

The Company’s decision on refund requests shall be final and binding.

Refund Policy For Website Development Services

We are committed to delivering quality, customized website development services to our clients. As website development is a collaborative, creative, and time-bound process that requires significant resource allocation and advance planning, we maintain the following refund policy for all website development engagements.

All payments made to Company for website development services are considered final and non-refundable once the project has commenced, except in circumstances explicitly outlined below.

Non-Refundable Conditions

Refunds will not be issued under any of the following conditions:

The project has started or initiated after approval from the client.

The Client has approved any stage of work (e.g., design mock-ups, page layouts, HTML structure).

Delays or dissatisfaction arise due to the Client’s failure to provide timely inputs, content, or approvals.

The Client requests revisions or project scope alterations that go beyond the original agreement or result in "scope creep."

The Client terminates the agreement after project work has started, regardless of completion percentage.

Technical errors, issues, or limitations are caused by third-party platforms, hosting services, or client-requested integrations beyond the Company’s control.

Post-Delivery

Once the website or agreed scope of work is delivered and accepted by the Client, no refunds shall be provided.

Auto-Renewal

Certain services provided by the Company may be subject to automatic renewal to ensure uninterrupted access and continued service delivery.

1. Automatic Renewal Terms

Unless otherwise specified, subscriptions will automatically renew at the end of the initial term for a subsequent term of equal duration. Applicable fees for the renewed term will be charged to the payment method on file, unless updated by the Client prior to renewal.

2. Notification of Changes

The Company may modify pricing or service terms for any upcoming renewal period. Continued use of the service following the renewal date constitutes acceptance of the updated terms.

3. Client Responsibility

It is the Client’s responsibility to maintain accurate billing information and ensure that payment methods remain valid and up to date. Failure to do so may result in disruption of services.

Auto-Renewal & Cancellation

Certain website development services offered by the Company may be subject to automatic renewal to ensure uninterrupted access to ongoing support, maintenance, or related services. These plans will automatically renew at the end of each service term unless the user cancels in accordance with the Cancellation Policy outlined below.

By subscribing to these services, the user authorizes the Company to charge the applicable renewal fee to the payment method provided at the time of purchase or subsequently updated in the user’s account.

Upon the expiration of the current term, the Company will automatically process the renewal payment using the registered payment method. If the initial attempt fails, the Company may make up to three (3) additional attempts within a reasonable timeframe.

If all payment attempts fail or the user does not manually renew, the account will be marked as Inactive, and access to the subscribed services and related benefits will be suspended until payment is completed.

Users are responsible for maintaining up-to-date billing information and proactively managing their subscriptions to avoid service disruptions or potential data loss.

Cancellation

Users may cancel their auto-renewing website development or maintenance plans at any time before the renewal date.

To cancel:

Email Request: Send a cancellation request to support@my-cpe.com, including your full name, registered email address, and the relevant service details.

Cancellations submitted after the renewal date will be effective for the next billing cycle. No refunds will be provided for the remainder of the current term after renewal.

General Clauses

General No-Refund Policy

All payments made for services offered by the Company—including but not limited to subscriptions, individual courses, packages, webinars, digital content, benchmarking reports, website development, and any other service—are final and non-refundable, except as expressly provided under this Refund Policy.

By purchasing or subscribing to any service, the user acknowledges and agrees that they are not entitled to a refund under any circumstances not explicitly covered in the applicable refund terms.

Refunds, if any, will be issued solely at the Company’s discretion and in accordance with the terms set forth herein. The Company reserves the right to deny refund requests that fall outside the limited exceptions explicitly stated.

No Chargeback

All purchases made for our services—including but not limited to subscriptions, packages, individual courses, webinars, courses, digital content, and downloadable reports—are non-refundable unless otherwise explicitly stated in a specific service agreement or promotional offer.

By completing a purchase, users acknowledge and agree to this no-refund policy and expressly waive any right to initiate a chargeback with their bank or credit card provider for services duly rendered or made available. Unauthorized or disputed chargebacks will be actively contested. This clause is applicable to all services provided.

Policy Updates

The Company reserves the right to modify or update this Refund Policy at any time, without prior notice. Any changes will be communicated through email or via notifications on our platform. Continued use of the platform or services after such updates shall constitute the user's explicit acknowledgment and acceptance of the revised policy.

Contact Us

We appreciate your interest in our website and welcome any questions, feedback, or inquiries you may have regarding these Terms, the Website, or any of the products and services offered by the company. For assistance, please feel free to reach out to us using the contact details provided below.

You can contact us at:

Email: support@my-cpe.com

Phone: +1 646-688-5128

We are committed to responding to your queries promptly and ensuring a seamless user experience. By using the website and the platform and any service of the company, you explicitly agree to this Refund Policy.

Introduction

Welcome to the website https://my-cpe.com (the “Website”), which is owned and operated by ANM Media LLP (“Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”). This Cookie Policy explains how we use cookies and similar tracking technologies when you access or use our website and mobile application (Collectively, the “Platform”).

By continuing to access or use the Platform, you consent to the use of cookies and other tracking technologies as described in this Cookie Policy. If you do not consent to such use, you may disable cookies through your browser or device settings. However, please be aware that disabling cookies may affect certain functionalities and your overall experience with the Platform.

What Are Cookies?

Cookies are small text files placed on your device when you visit a website. They are widely used to improve website functionality, enhance user experiences, and provide information to the site owners.

Types of Cookies We Use

We use the following types of cookies on the Site:

Strictly Necessary: These Data Collection Tools enable you to access the site, provide basic functionality (like logging in or accessing content), secure the site, protect against fraudulent logins, and detect and prevent abuse or unauthorized use of your account. These are required for the Services to work properly, so if you disable them, parts of the site will break or be unavailable.

These Data Collection Tools enable you to access the site, provide basic functionality (like logging in or accessing content), secure the site, protect against fraudulent logins, and detect and prevent abuse or unauthorized use of your account. These are required for the Services to work properly, so if you disable them, parts of the site will break or be unavailable. Functional: These Data Collection Tools remember data about your browser and your preferences, provide additional site functionality, customize content to be more relevant to you, and remember settings affecting the appearance and behavior of the Services (like your preferred language or volume level for video playback).

These Data Collection Tools remember data about your browser and your preferences, provide additional site functionality, customize content to be more relevant to you, and remember settings affecting the appearance and behavior of the Services (like your preferred language or volume level for video playback). Performance: These Data Collection Tools help measure and improve the Services by providing usage and performance data, visit counts, traffic sources, or where an application was downloaded from. These tools can help us test different versions of website to see which features or content users prefer and determine which email messages are opened.

These Data Collection Tools help measure and improve the Services by providing usage and performance data, visit counts, traffic sources, or where an application was downloaded from. These tools can help us test different versions of website to see which features or content users prefer and determine which email messages are opened. Advertising: These Data Collection Tools are used to deliver relevant ads (on the site and/or other sites) based on things we know about you like your Usage and System Data, and things that the ad service providers know about you based on their tracking data. The ads can be based on your recent activity or activity over time and across other sites and services. To help deliver tailored advertising, we may provide these service providers with a hashed, anonymized version of your email address (in a non-human-readable form) and content that you share publicly on the Services.

These Data Collection Tools are used to deliver relevant ads (on the site and/or other sites) based on things we know about you like your Usage and System Data, and things that the ad service providers know about you based on their tracking data. The ads can be based on your recent activity or activity over time and across other sites and services. To help deliver tailored advertising, we may provide these service providers with a hashed, anonymized version of your email address (in a non-human-readable form) and content that you share publicly on the Services. Social media: These Data Collection Tools enable social media functionality, like sharing content with friends and networks. These cookies may track a user or device across other sites and build a profile of user interests for targeted advertising purposes.

How We Use Cookies

We use cookies for the following purposes:

To improve the functionality and performance of the Site.

To remember your preferences and enhance user experience.

To collect aggregated data for research and analysis purposes.

To provide targeted advertisements that may be of interest to you.

To enable secure logins and maintain session integrity.

Third-Party Cookies

"We may allow third-party services to place cookies and similar tracking technologies on your device for analytics, advertising, and functional purposes. These third-party services include, but are not limited to:

Analytics and Performance Tools: Google Analytics (GA4), Google Tag Manager (GTM), Google Search Console, Bing Search Console, Hotjar, Microsoft Clarity, Cookieyes

Google Analytics (GA4), Google Tag Manager (GTM), Google Search Console, Bing Search Console, Hotjar, Microsoft Clarity, Cookieyes Advertising and Remarketing Tools: Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Microsoft Advertising (Clarity), Cookieyes

Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Microsoft Advertising (Clarity), Cookieyes Communication and Engagement Tools: Zoom, Vimeo, Crisp Chat, Push Notification Services

These tools help us analyze user interactions, improve our services, provide personalized advertisements, and enhance overall functionality. The data collected through these cookies is subject to each provider's own privacy and cookie policies. You can manage or disable these third-party cookies through your browser settings, or the dedicated opt-out mechanisms provided by these services. For further details, please visit the respective privacy or cookie policy pages of these providers."

Managing Cookies

You have the right to control and manage cookies on your device. You can do this through the following methods:

Browser Settings Most web browsers allow you to manage your cookie preferences through their settings. You can choose to block cookies, delete existing cookies, or receive notifications when cookies are set. For instructions, refer to your browser’s help documentation.

Opt-Out Mechanisms Some cookies used for advertising purposes can be managed through opt-out tools provided by organizations like the Network Advertising Initiative or Digital Advertising Alliance.

Disabling Cookies Please note that disabling cookies may affect the functionality of the Site and limit your ability to use certain features.

Cookie Consent Mechanism

When you visit our Site or use our Mobile Application for the first time, you will see a cookie banner that informs you about our use of cookies. This banner allows you to accept all cookies or customize your preferences. You can revisit your cookie preferences at any time by clicking the "Cookie Settings" link available on the Site. We comply with applicable privacy laws, including GDPR, by ensuring that non-essential cookies are only set with your explicit consent.Shape

Your Choices About the Use of Your Data

You can choose not to provide certain data to us, but you may not be able to use certain features of the Services.

To stop receiving promotional communications from us, you can opt out by using the unsubscribe mechanism in the promotional communication you receive or by changing the email preferences in your account. Note that regardless of your email preference settings, we will send you transactional and relationship messages regarding the Services, including administrative confirmations, order confirmations, important updates about the Services, and notices about our policies.

If you’re located in the European Economic Area, you may opt out of certain Data Collection Tools by clicking the “Cookie settings“link at the bottom of any page.

The browser or device you use may allow you to control cookies and other types of local data storage. To learn more about managing cookies, visit https://cookiepedia.co.uk/how-to-manage-cookies. Your wireless device may also allow you to control whether location or other data is collected and shared.

To get information and control cookies used for tailored advertising from participating companies, see the consumer opt-out pages for the Network Advertising Initiative and Digital Advertising Alliance, or if you’re located in the European Economic Area, visit the Your Online Choices site. If you’re located in Japan, visit the Digital Advertising Consortium. To opt out of Google’s display advertising or customize Google Display Network ads, visit the Google Ads Settings page. To opt out of Taboola’s targeted ads, see the Opt-out Link in their Cookie Policy.

Apple iOS, Android OS, and Microsoft Windows each provide their own instructions on how to control in-app tailored advertising. For other devices and operating systems, you should review your privacy settings on that platform.

If you have any questions about your data, our use of it, or your rights, contact us at support@my-cpe.com.

Your Privacy Rights

We are committed to protecting your privacy and handling your personal information in a transparent and secure manner. We comply with major global data privacy regulations, including but not limited to the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) of India.

Depending on your location and applicable laws, you may have the following rights with respect to your personal data:

Right of Access and Correction: You may request access to the personal data we hold about you and request corrections if the information is inaccurate or incomplete.

You may request access to the personal data we hold about you and request corrections if the information is inaccurate or incomplete. Right to Deletion: You may request the deletion of your personal data, subject to legal obligations or legitimate interests.

You may request the deletion of your personal data, subject to legal obligations or legitimate interests. Right to Withdraw Consent: Where we rely on your consent (e.g., for non-essential cookies or marketing communications), you may withdraw it at any time.

Where we rely on your consent (e.g., for non-essential cookies or marketing communications), you may withdraw it at any time. Right to Object or Restrict Processing: You may object to or request a restriction on how we use your personal data, including for direct marketing and profiling.

You may object to or request a restriction on how we use your personal data, including for direct marketing and profiling. Right to Data Portability: In some jurisdictions, you may receive your data in a portable, structured format for reuse across other services.

In some jurisdictions, you may receive your data in a portable, structured format for reuse across other services. Right to Opt Out of Data Sharing or Sale: Where applicable (e.g., under CCPA), you may opt out of the sale or sharing of your personal data for advertising or marketing purposes.

To exercise any of these rights, please email us at support@my-cpe.com. We may require verification of your identity or your authorized representative before processing your request.

Cookie Retention Periods

Cookies are stored on your device for varying periods, depending on their purpose:

Session Cookie s: These are deleted when you close your browser.

These are deleted when you close your browser. Persistent Cookies: These remain on your device until they expire or are deleted by you.

Updates to the Cookie Policy

This Cookie Policy may be updated periodically to reflect changes in our use of cookies or to comply with legal requirements. Significant updates will be notified through the Site, Mobile Application, or email. We encourage you to review this policy regularly to stay informed about our practices.

Contact Us

We appreciate your interest in our website and welcome any questions, feedback, or inquiries you may have regarding these Terms, the Website, or any of the products and services offered by the company. For assistance, please feel free to reach out to us using the contact details provided below.

You can contact us at:

Email: support@my-cpe.com

Phone: +1 646-688-5128

We are committed to responding to your queries promptly and ensuring a seamless user experience. By using the website and the platform and any service of the company, you explicitly agree to this Cookie Policy and the related terms of use.