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"Steven was knowledgeable and thorough…”
Steven was knowledgeable and thorough in his information about the product and what is offered. He was empathetic to my situation. He went above and beyond answering all of my many questions. Excellent service!
Crystal lovejoy
"Great Customer Service”
Great service and very patient as I asked several questions. Steven answered all my questions and helped me make the right decision in my subscription purchase. Thank you.
Lori corry
"It is what it advertised to be”
It is what it advertised to be. Professional quality training and CPE tracking and certificates; systems knows AZ CPA CPE requirements and categories. I've needed help on several occasions and the assistance was quick and effective; however, there were some problems with data entry. The assistance sometimes asks for input, but when I try to type it is dissallowed for some reason. On several occasions I had to close the popup to get it out of my way.
Brian Carey
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Great customer service. Classes are pertinent. Great value
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As tax professionals, staying informed about the latest updates and changes in tax regulations is essential. In our recent discussion, Jason Dinesen and Nicholas Preusch covered the October Monthly Tax Update for 2024, highlighting crucial developments that can impact your practice and your clients. Let’s delve into the key takeaways from this update.
Key Updates from the October Tax Discussion
Inflation Adjustments
The IRS has announced significant adjustments for the 2025 tax year, which will affect returns filed in 2026. Here are the highlights:
Standard Deductions:
Other Adjustments:
These adjustments are crucial for tax planning and preparing clients for their tax obligations.
1. 2025 Security Wage Base
The Social Security Wage Base for 2025 has increased to $176,100, up from $168,600. This change impacts payroll calculations and employee contributions, so it’s important to update your systems accordingly.
2. Social Legislative Updates
Be aware of potential legislative changes, especially with the expiration of parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) on December 31, 2025. Keep an eye on any upcoming lame-duck session legislation, as it may have implications for the tax landscape.
3. PTIN Renewal
The PTIN renewal process is ongoing, with a deadline of December 31. Tax professionals need to renew their PTINs for a fee of $19.75. Ensure that you have your written data security plan in place, as this is now a requirement during the renewal process.
4. Key Takeaways
Conclusion
The October Monthly Tax Update provides essential insights for tax professionals to navigate the upcoming tax year effectively. By understanding these changes, you can better serve your clients and ensure compliance with the latest regulations.
Don’t miss out on these important updates! For more detailed guidance, stay connected with MY-CPE, where we provide ongoing support and resources for your professional development.
The key adjustments include increased standard deductions, foreign earned income exclusion, and gift tax exclusion. For example, the standard deduction for married filing jointly will be $30,000.
The new wage base of $176,100 means higher contributions for employees and employers. Ensure your payroll systems are updated to reflect this change.
The deadline for PTIN renewal is December 31. Make sure to renew your PTIN and submit the required documentation on time.
Subscribe to newsletters from tax authorities, follow industry professionals, and engage with platforms like MY-CPE for ongoing updates and training.
Jason (LPA, EA) is a seasoned tax expert, entrepreneur, and educator with over 18 years of experience in accounting, tax preparation, and business advisory. As the founder of Dinesen Tax & Accounting, P.C., he helps professionals understand complex tax concepts. A leading CPE presenter at MYCPE ONE, Jason has trained more than 200,000 professionals on tax updates, ethics, and IRS guidance. Known for his sharp insights and relatable teaching style, he helps CPAs, EAs, and finance professionals stay up to date and confidently navigate evolving tax laws.
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