As tax professionals, staying informed about the latest updates and changes in tax regulations is essential. In our recent discussion, Jason Dinesen and Nicholas Preusch covered the October Monthly Tax Update for 2024, highlighting crucial developments that can impact your practice and your clients. Let’s delve into the key takeaways from this update.

Key Updates from the October Tax Discussion

Inflation Adjustments

The IRS has announced significant adjustments for the 2025 tax year, which will affect returns filed in 2026. Here are the highlights:





Standard Deductions:

Single/Married Filing Separately: $15,000 (an increase of $400)

(an increase of $400) Married Filing Jointly: $30,000 (an increase of $800)

(an increase of $800) Head of Household: $22,600 (an increase of $600)

Other Adjustments:

Foreign Earned Income Exclusion: $130,000

Estate Tax Exclusion: $13,990,000

Gift Tax Exclusion: Increased to $19,000

These adjustments are crucial for tax planning and preparing clients for their tax obligations.





1. 2025 Security Wage Base

The Social Security Wage Base for 2025 has increased to $176,100, up from $168,600. This change impacts payroll calculations and employee contributions, so it’s important to update your systems accordingly.

2. Social Legislative Updates

Be aware of potential legislative changes, especially with the expiration of parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) on December 31, 2025. Keep an eye on any upcoming lame-duck session legislation, as it may have implications for the tax landscape.

3. PTIN Renewal

The PTIN renewal process is ongoing, with a deadline of December 31. Tax professionals need to renew their PTINs for a fee of $19.75. Ensure that you have your written data security plan in place, as this is now a requirement during the renewal process.

4. Key Takeaways

Stay Informed: Keep abreast of inflation adjustments and other changes to ensure accurate client guidance.

Keep abreast of inflation adjustments and other changes to ensure accurate client guidance. Review Payroll Practices: Update payroll systems to reflect the new Social Security Wage Base.

Update payroll systems to reflect the new Social Security Wage Base. Renew PTIN: Don’t forget to renew your PTIN and prepare the necessary documentation.

Conclusion

The October Monthly Tax Update provides essential insights for tax professionals to navigate the upcoming tax year effectively. By understanding these changes, you can better serve your clients and ensure compliance with the latest regulations.

Don’t miss out on these important updates! For more detailed guidance, stay connected with MY-CPE, where we provide ongoing support and resources for your professional development.





FAQs What are the key inflation adjustments for 2025? The key adjustments include increased standard deductions, foreign earned income exclusion, and gift tax exclusion. For example, the standard deduction for married filing jointly will be $30,000. How does the increase in the Social Security Wage Base affect payroll? The new wage base of $176,100 means higher contributions for employees and employers. Ensure your payroll systems are updated to reflect this change. What is the deadline for PTIN renewal? The deadline for PTIN renewal is December 31. Make sure to renew your PTIN and submit the required documentation on time. How can I stay updated on tax changes? Subscribe to newsletters from tax authorities, follow industry professionals, and engage with platforms like MY-CPE for ongoing updates and training.