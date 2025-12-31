MYCPE ONE

The integrity of internal auditors is foundational to their role in maintaining trust and ensuring organizational transparency.  

CIA CPE Ethics courses play a crucial role in strengthening this integrity by providing auditors with the knowledge and tools to navigate complex ethical challenges.  

These courses not only ensure compliance with industry standards but also empower auditors to uphold the highest ethical practices in their profession.  

Discover how CIA CPE Ethics courses can elevate your professional integrity and enhance your impact in the world of internal auditing. 

Ethics Requirements

CIAs must complete 2 hours of CPE annually on ethics-related topics. This ensures compliance with professional standards and reinforces the importance of ethical practices in the field. 

Impact of CIA CPE Ethics Courses on Professional Integrity 

CIA CPE ethics courses strengthen internal auditors’ commitment to the principles outlined in the Code of Ethics, reinforcing their professional integrity in the following ways: 

Integrity

  • Ethics courses emphasize performing work with honesty, diligence, and responsibility. 
  • They stress observing the law and making necessary disclosures as expected by legal and professional standards. 
  • Auditors are reminded not to engage in illegal activities or actions discreditable to the profession. 
  • Training encourages auditors to align with and contribute to the organization’s legitimate and ethical objectives. 

Objectivity

  • CPE courses highlight the importance of avoiding activities or relationships that may impair unbiased judgment. 
  • They focus on avoiding situations where gifts or influences could compromise professional decision-making. 

  • Auditors are trained to disclose material facts that, if omitted, could distort their reporting. 

Confidentiality

  • Training emphasizes prudence in handling and protecting sensitive information acquired during audits. 
  • Auditors learn to avoid using information for personal gain or in ways that conflict with the law or the organization’s ethical objectives.

Competency

  • CPE ethics courses reinforce the necessity of engaging only in services aligned with the auditor’s knowledge, skills, and experience. 
  • They advocate adherence to the International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing. 
  • Continuous learning is encouraged to improve proficiency, effectiveness, and service quality. 

CIA Ethics Courses

With the CIA Ethics Courses subscription on MYCPE ONE, you gain everything you need to stay compliant, refine your expertise, and stay ahead of industry trends. Here's what's included: 

Live Webinars 

Participate in interactive sessions with industry-leading experts for real-time insights and updates. 

On-Demand Courses 

Enjoy the flexibility of learning at your own pace with a library of pre-recorded courses. 

E-Books 

Access detailed guides and resources to deepen your understanding anytime, anywhere. 

Course: Updated 2024 Global IIA Standards - Domain I & II 

Type: On-demand 

Instructor: Lynn Fountain 

Course link: Updated 2024 Global IIA Standards - Domain III 

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) has unveiled the 2024 Global Internal Audit Standards, redefining the framework for ethics, professionalism, competency, and due care in internal auditing. This CPE course focuses on Domains I and II of the Global Standards: 

  • Domain I: Purpose of Internal Auditing 
  • Domain II: Ethics and Professionalism 
Credits4
Focus AreaPurpose of Internal Auditing, Ethics, and Professionalism
Rating4.5
Subject AreaAuditing

Learning Objective: 

  • Analyze key principles of internal auditing ethics and professionalism. 
  • Review updated standards for confidentiality and objectivity. 
  • Compare 2017 vs. 2024 internal audit purpose statements. 
  • Assess guidelines for competency and ongoing development. 
  • Explore standards for due care and professional skepticism. 

Key Topics Discussed: 

  • Ethics and Professionalism 
  • Maintaining Objectivity 
  • Competency Requirements 
  • Confidentiality Standards 

Course: The Social Impact of AI: Ethical Considerations for Businesses 

Type: On-Demand 

Instructor: Jorge Carrillo 

Course link: The Social Impact of AI: Ethical Considerations for Businesses 

This NASBA approved CPE course explores the ethical challenges of AI implementation, including job displacement, inequality, and its societal impacts. As AI transforms industries, professionals must grasp its far-reaching implications. The course offers practical strategies to address these complexities, such as mitigating job displacement and tackling biases in AI algorithms. 

Credits1
Rating4.6
Subject AreaBehavioral Ethics

Learning Objective: 

  • Discuss ethical challenges of AI, including job displacement and societal inequalities. 
  • Analyze strategies for socially responsible AI implementation. 
  • Explore methods to mitigate job displacement from AI adoption. 
  • Address inequalities and societal impacts of AI algorithms. 

Key Topics Discussed: 

  • The Positive Impacts of AI on Society 
  • Ethical Considerations in AI Development 
  • Bias in Predictive Policing 
  • Strategies for Mitigating AI Bias 
  • Implementing Ethical AI Governance 
  • Human Oversight in AI Governance 


Course: Ethics for Certified Internal Auditors (CIA)

Type: E-book

Instructor: Imtiaz Munshi 

Course Link: Ethics for Certified Internal Auditors (CIA) 

The Ethics course for Certified Internal Auditors aims to foster an ethical culture in internal auditing. Internal auditing, as an independent and objective activity, enhances organizational operations. Adopting ethical practices builds trust and strengthens reliance on auditors' judgment. The IIA Code of Ethics outlines principles, expectations, and minimum conduct standards, focusing on behavior rather than specific actions. 

  • Credits: 2
  • Subject Area: Regulatory Ethics 

Learning Objectives: 

  • Identify core concepts of ethical conduct for CIAs. 
  • Apply these concepts in professional scenarios. 
  • Evaluate ethical issues using The IIA’s Code of Ethics. 

Course: Ethics for Certified Internal Auditors 2024 

Type: Live Webinar 

Instructor: Dr. Robert Minniti 

Course link: Ethics for Certified Internal Auditors (CIA) 

Join our CIA Ethics course, led by expert Dr. Robert Minniti, to explore key ethical issues and responsibilities in your role. Learn historical and modern ethical theories, along with standards from the IIA and AICPA, and gain insights into real-world challenges internal auditors face. This course will prepare you to navigate complexities with integrity. 

Credits2
Rating4.6
Subject AreaRegulatory Ethics

Key Topics Covered: 

  • What is Ethics? 
  • IRS Whistleblower Rules 
  • Common ethical issues facing businesses 
  • IIA Professional Standards Review 
  • Ethics & AI 
  • Whistleblowers & Ethics 
  • Federal False Claims Act 

Learning Objectives: 

  • Identify and analyze ethical issues in internal auditing. 
  • Apply ethical theories to real-world scenarios. 
  • Adhere to IIA and AICPA standards in decision-making. 

Why Choose MYCPE ONE for CIA CPE Ethics?

Select  Wide selection of CIA Continuing Education courses. 

Select  Critical coverage: A&A, Governance, Risk Management, Internal Control, Ethics.

Select  Courses taught by industry experts for an exceptional learning experience. 

Select  Platform designed for easy browsing and enrollment. 

Select  Tailored education to enhance internal audit skills and professional growth. 

Select  Access to top tier continuing education for internal auditors. 

Why is Everyone Talking About MYCPE ONE?

Source: Trustpilot

Conclusion

CIA CPE Ethics courses are essential for maintaining the integrity and professionalism of internal auditors. By completing these courses, auditors not only fulfill CIA ethics CPE requirements but also strengthen their ability to navigate complex ethical scenarios with confidence and responsibility. 

Ethics CPE for CIA ensures auditors stay up to date with evolving standards and practices, while also promoting a culture of trust and transparency in their organizations. These courses provide invaluable insights into ethical decision-making, making them an indispensable part of any internal auditor's professional development.  

FAQs

CIA CPE Ethics courses focus on ethical decision-making and professional standards for internal auditors, helping them meet required ethics training.

These courses ensure auditors meet CIA ethics CPE requirements, enhance ethical judgment, and build trust within organizations.

Fulfilling CIA ethics CPE requirements is mandatory to maintain certification and demonstrate ongoing commitment to professional ethics.

Yes, ethics CPE for CIA courses are available online, providing flexible learning options to meet your certification needs.

Jason Dinesen

Jason Dinesen

President, Dinesen Tax & Accounting, P.C.

Jason (LPA, EA) is a seasoned tax expert, entrepreneur, and educator with over 18 years of experience in accounting, tax preparation, and business advisory. As the founder of Dinesen Tax & Accounting, P.C., he helps professionals understand complex tax concepts. A leading CPE presenter at MYCPE ONE, Jason has trained more than 200,000 professionals on tax updates, ethics, and IRS guidance. Known for his sharp insights and relatable teaching style, he helps CPAs, EAs, and finance professionals stay up to date and confidently navigate evolving tax laws.

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